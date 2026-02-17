Product Manager
Come drive the growth of Supercell’s games through owning and executing live operations! You will have the unique opportunity to work on some of the world's biggest and most recognisable mobile games and directly shape how they are being operated for millions of players every day.
As a Product Manager, you will deliver on goals for the growth of your game by channeling your razor-sharp focus on performance and operational excellence. Delivering fantastic player experiences and maximising commercial success is a formula for you to balance.
You will utilise game data, competitive research, and player feedback to optimise existing and formulate new engagement strategies and then collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate these into highly engaging features and events. Also, you'll analyse and report on engagement & monetization performance, from high-level KPIs to deep dives into specific initiatives.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the roadmap of features and tools needed to grow, innovate and improve live ops of your game, and coordinate their development with relevant stakeholders. Define clear and measurable goals for each initiative driven and understand how it will lead to achieving your business goals.
Work along our partner studio and with our China team
Develop and own a live ops and monetization strategy that accounts for both audience expectations, as well as company’s business goals
Drive the day-to-day execution of the strategy by owning the schedule, targets, and overall success of in-game sales, offers, and live events
Work closely with key cross functional stakeholders across Game Analytics, Research, Live Operations & Monetization, and Marketing, ensuring close alignment with each stakeholder and identifying opportunities for collaboration and growth
Conduct A/B and multivariate tests to optimize game retention, engagement and monetization metrics
Bring to the team an understanding of best-in-class F2P live ops activities, feature design and monetization mechanics
What You Have
7+ years of work experience, with at least 3+ years in a leadership role with product ownership and/or team lead responsibilities.
Demonstrated track record and experience in running and growing a live free-to-play game with a strong track record of driving sustained growth
Sound product judgment, ability to formulate live ops strategy and present clear, measurable key results that will lead to achieving business goals
Hands-on approach and impact-driven focus on constantly pushing game performance and delivering fantastic player experiences
Deep understanding of economy and monetization design, as well as of engagement drivers in live service games
Strong quantitative and analytical skills with an emphasis on metrics-driven decision making
Able to work effectively and drive collaboration within a cross discipline game team including design, engineering, UI/UX, art, and other key functions.
Comfortable taking calculated risks, learning and sharing the lessons learned
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki Studio.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.