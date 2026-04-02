Project Management Intern, Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans is played by millions of people around the world every day, and behind it is a team constantly creating, shipping, and improving new content for players. We’re looking for a Project Management Intern to join our Content team in Helsinki.
This role sits at the center of how we bring new gameplay and cosmetic content to life, helping teams stay aligned, informed, and moving forward. You’ll learn by doing, working closely with different disciplines and contributing to the day-to-day rhythm of a live game team.
This is a paid internship and the length of the internship will be between 6 to 9 months.
What You'll Be Doing
Support project coordination across teams by tracking progress and helping keep initiatives on schedule.
Help identify blockers and follow up to ensure work continues to move forward.
Prepare materials for team meetings and reviews, including agendas, recaps, and follow-ups.
Maintain shared documentation, dashboards, and team resources so information is easy to find and up to date.
Support communication and coordination across different parts of the team working on gameplay and cosmetics.
Assist in coordinating with internal teams and external partners when needed.
Suggest small improvements to team processes and ways of working.
Explore how tools, including AI, can support team workflows.
What You Have
Ongoing studies in Business, Management, Communications, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Strong organizational skills and an ability to bring structure to evolving situations.
Attention to detail while still keeping the bigger picture in mind.
Clear communication skills, both written and spoken.
Curious about games and how game teams work. You don't need to be a Clash expert, but enthusiasm for games in general matters.
Comfortable working in tools like Claude, ChatGPT, Miro, Notion, Slack, and Google Workspace
A proactive mindset. You take initiative and look for ways to help.
Fluency in English.
We know not everyone ticks every box, and that’s okay. If this role excites you, we’d love to hear from you!
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience coordinating or contributing to projects, releases, or events, even outside a formal work context.
Familiarity with production tracking or project management tools (Jira, Asana, Linear, or similar).
Interest in game development or creative production.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki. You’ll be working closely with the Clash of Clans team and collaborating with teammates across different disciplines and locations.
We work in a hybrid way but as we value spending time together as a team regularly, we expect you to be ready to spend most of the time working from the office.
Important practicalities
This role is based in Helsinki, Finland, and we welcome applications from individuals who already live and have a right to work in Finland.
To help us understand why this role interests you, we highly encourage you to also include a (non AI-generated) application letter with your application.
Application deadline: Sunday April 19th 2026 end of the day (EEST)
Recruiter screening interviews (Zoom): Weeks 18–19
Interviews with the team (Zoom or In person): Weeks 20–24
Final hiring decision: By June 24th 2026
Internship start date: August 24th 2026
What we offer during the internship
During your time with us, you'll be part of a cohort of interns starting together, with shared onboarding, monthly work skill sessions, and social events to build real connections across the group. You'll have both a buddy and a mentor by your side to learn from the best, and regular check-ins to support your growth.
On top of that, you get access to everything Supercell has to offer: private healthcare, subsidized lunch, online learning platforms, a free gym, saunas, and company-funded hangouts organized by Supercellians. And naturally, you will also receive a fair and competitive monthly salary.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.