Product Support Manager
At Supercell, our mission is to create games that players love for years. Delivering an outstanding player experience is central to this mission and our Player Support team plays a critical role in making that happen.
We are looking for a Product Support Manager for Brawl Stars to champion the voice of our players, strengthen collaboration with our product teams, and enable our external partners to deliver world-class support. This role is all about combining empathy for players, product insight and operational excellence to ensure that support is not just reactive, but a proactive force in shaping our games and player experience.
What You'll Be Doing
Champion the players’ voice
Collect, analyse, and share player feedback from support interactions, ensuring that insights are actionable and effectively influence product development and product decisions.
Represent the product team
Work as an embedded member of our product teams to represent its vision, priorities, and decisions towards Player Support and our players. Ensure support teams are aligned with the product team’s goals, have the right context to deliver consistent experiences, and can accurately communicate updates, features, and policies to players.
Enable external partner success
Work closely with our global support partners to ensure they have the knowledge, tools and training to deliver exceptional support. Build scalable enablement programs and foster engagement so they stay inspired and connected to our games.
Contribute to the player experience strategy
Collaborate with Player Support, Trust & Safety, Community and product team to shape the end-to-end player experience strategy for your product. Use data and player insights to identify opportunities for improvement and advocate for meaningful change.
Drive continuous improvement
Use data, metrics and trends to proactively identify pain points, improve support operations, and ensure we’re always raising the bar on the player experience.
What You Have
Deep understanding of player needs and a passion for delivering outstanding experiences.
Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to balance player empathy, business needs and operational realities.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; able to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Proven project management skills, with experience leading initiatives from design to execution.
Experience in product support, player support or customer experience management, ideally within the gaming industry.
Analytical mindset; comfortable working with data and turning insights into recommendations and action.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
