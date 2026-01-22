Recruitment Coordinator
Supercell is growing and by extension so is our Global Recruitment team! We want to level up by inviting a Recruitment Coordinator to join our quest of hiring the best teams.
We are seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented Recruitment Coordinator to join our Recruitment team for a 12-month fixed-term contract. This role is essential for creating a positive and seamless experience for all candidates and hiring teams. The Recruitment Coordinator will manage the logistics of the interview process from scheduling to helping with the candidate onsite interview days, ensuring everything runs smoothly.
We’re a team with many skills: We hire talent around the globe, we take candidate experience seriously and we create attractive content to lure in the best talent.
Your core focus is on supporting the Recruitment Partners in Helsinki and the UK. You will also be part of the wider Global People Team – together we are here to make Supercell the company where every Supercellian can do the best and most impactful work of their careers.
Curiosity, courage, fairness, kindness and having fun are our team values and depict the working environment we also want to offer to our new team members. We are also a pretty easy-going bunch, and you might get lured into a theme party or two.
What You'll Be Doing
Interview Scheduling: Coordinating and scheduling all phases of interviews, especially focusing on final onsite interviews, across multiple time zones and with various hiring teams.
Coordinating Meetings: Scheduling interview pre-briefs and debriefs for the hiring panel to ensure alignment and efficient decision-making.
Candidate Experience: Serving as the main point of contact for candidates during their onsite visit, helping to host them and ensuring a warm, professional, and positive experience.
Documentation Management: Updating various documents and team pages (Google Drive, Notion)
Support: Providing general administrative support to the Recruitment Team as required.
What You Have
3+ years of experience in an administrative support role in recruitment, or human resources.
Proven proficiency with scheduling and calendar management (e.g., Google Calendar, Outlook).
Prior experience working with an Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).
Strong verbal and written communication skills in English.
Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.
A passion for delivering an excellent candidate experience.
Experience working in a fast-paced environment
Where You'll Be
This role is based at our Helsinki Office and while we are supportive of hybrid work and working remotely every now and then, we expect you to be ready to spend most of the time working from the office.
Please note that this is a 12-month fixed-term contract.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
Please apply by February 5th 11pm EET.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.