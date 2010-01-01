Release Manager, Clash of Clans
We’re looking for an experienced Release Manager to join the Clash of Clans team.
You are someone who can thrive in a dynamic, fast moving environment, and take ownership of planning, coordinating and overseeing releases for the live game, doing your part to maintain a high quality bar. You will work closely with the Clash of Clans team as well as partner teams elsewhere in the company to identify release needs and communicate plans. You will plan our release schedule and scope, balancing the need to ship updates and fixes in a timely fashion against considerations like team capacity and our live operations schedule.
For larger updates you will support production and our Quality & Releases subcell in aiding the development team to meet delivery timelines for mandatories, clarify expectations for post-content lock, and negotiate backup plans as needed. Outside the main update cycle you will work closely with our Release Engineer and QA team, owning the plan for what we release via minor updates and when, and supporting the execution of those plans.
Your work will have a large impact on the massive audience of one of the biggest mobile games of all time. We’re looking for someone who ideally has years of experience and knowledge acquired from the gaming or mobile industry. To be successful in this role, you will need to be proactive in supporting the team to deliver quality releases easily and confidently. If you are interested in owning the shipping of exciting updates to tens of millions of daily players, hit that apply button.
This role can be based either in Helsinki or London.
Responsibilities
Support production and Quality & Releases team in driving adherence to delivery timelines for major releases, bringing clarity and oversight to what goes to release branches
Shared ownership of client upload & submission, including collaboration with ASO, marketing, community & other partners
Collaborate and support post-release hotfixing efforts, working with QA and Engineering leads to prioritise urgent efforts
Own & maintain accurate release and version information across Confluence and Jira
Proactively secure visibility of upcoming release needs, and collaborate to identify the appropriate release type and timeline
Aggregate and batch similar release needs to minimise disruption to players
Plan releases around our live ops & events landscape, avoiding or minimising impact to major events or esports
Optimising and improving release workflows, processes and documentation
Strategic planning in support of new release ambitions, driven by new tech and infrastructure
Requirements
Multiple years of experience working in a gaming or mobile company in a Release Management or adjacent role: we want someone who can inherit how we currently work, but also challenge and reimagine our approach
Experience working on mobile games or comparable mobile products
Excellent planning and management skills, able to flexibly adjust plans as needs shift and expand
Experience working effectively in a hybrid work environment, collaborating seamlessly with people both onsite and remote
Excellent communication skills, able to manage and set expectations without upset, to clearly communicate plans and needs, to bring calm and clarity to any situation, and to push back and set unpopular expectations when needed
Comfortable with uncertainty and navigating logistically or technically complex challenges
Proactive go-getter who will seek out people and information, not wait for it to come to you
Ability to travel to Helsinki frequently (if London-based)
Nice-to-haves
Previous experience in Production or QA roles is a plus
Basic familiarity with continuous release and continuous deployment
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
No matter where you are moving from, our dedicated mobility team will support you throughout your move. With our dedicated partners, we're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and whoever will be joining you - be it family members of the human or animal kind! Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
