Senior Game Researcher, Brawl Stars
We are looking for a talented and passionate mixed-method Game Researcher to join our team! This role is based in Helsinki, reporting to the Product Research team and supporting Brawl Stars.
The Product Research team is an interdisciplinary group committed to empowering decision-making in Supercell games through player-centric insights. United by our passion for games, curiosity about human behavior, and dedication to scientific rigor, we are looking for someone who shares our enthusiasm.
If you are fascinated by uncovering the "why" and applying it to the "how" within a game development and business context, we would love to hear from you and help bring player centricity and market awareness to our product and portfolio decisions and visions.
What You'll Be Doing
Translate complex business challenges into research plans and roadmaps. Define, design, execute, and lead research projects and the research roadmap to support decision-making in Supercell games, utilizing the methodologies you consider best suited to the task to uncover insights and empower product iteration and strategic discussion.
Identify opportunities for product improvement and innovation. Make recommendations for product iteration and development based on consolidation and synthesized insights from various sources – qualitative and quantitative research, market and competitor data, social listening, and more – about our games, players, competitors, and the broader gaming market.
Collaborate closely with leadership and diverse crafts within game teams. Partner closely with teams across leadership, game design, art and UI/UX, live-ops and monetization, marketing, analytics, and other disciplines to hypothesize, iterate, and socialize research findings effectively.
Drive research learnings into impact by socialising insights throughout the development cycle, both in everyday over-the-desk conversations and in key strategic discussions and planning.
What You Have
A strong researcher who thrives in gaming and business contexts
Passionate about games & human minds and behaviors. A deep appreciation and understanding of games and their design—along with the ability to connect with players and internal stakeholders— is critical for success in this role
Proficient in quantitative research methodologies
Experienced with qualitative research methodologies (e.g., playtesting, interviews, focus groups, longitudinal study)
Experienced with competitor and market research
Able to translate and apply research insights into solving business challenges
Able to proactively tap into game teams’ needs and identify research opportunities based on key business objectives
A kind, curious and self-driven team player
Work independently with strong autonomy in a dynamic, fast-paced, and flat organisation
Be impact-driven, but care about the final outcome as much as the collaborative, iterative insight process
Work with humility and open-mindedness, valuing feedback and fostering mutual trust and support with your peers
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
At least 4+ years of experience doing research in the gaming industry or a similar business context. But as people learn and grow at different paces, we do NOT want to make years of experience a mandatory requirement to all candidates
Experience playing or working on Action, MOBA or Shooter
Experience with or understanding of game development process and cycle and potential insight support needed along the line
A background in social science (psychology, sociology, anthropology, HCI, behavioral economics, cognitive science, neuroscience, or a related field)
A strong understanding of and curiosity about cross-regional cultural differences and underlying market trends in gaming and entertainment
Familiarity with research resources and vendors internationally
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki. Here is where the Brawl Stars team is based.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
