Senior Game Tech Programmer, mo.co
We’re looking for an experienced Game Tech Programmer to join the mo.co team.
As a Game Tech Programmer in a Supercell game team you will work on technically challenging topics such as 3d rendering, online multiplayer techniques and runtime performance optimization. Your primary purpose is to enable your team members to make an amazing game that works smoothly for the widest possible audience. You will work closely with artists, designers, producers and other coders to find the most effective ways to reach this goal.
We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals where talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or convoluted processes. Game development is a team sport, so we work together to achieve the best results. We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. If this sounds exciting to you, then you might just be the person we are looking for!
What You’ll Be Doing
Develop and maintain technologies that enable the team to create your dream game, including stunning visuals and smooth multiplayer experience
Take care of the runtime performance of the game to support the widest possible audience
Work with the engine and other central tech teams to plan current and future needs for the game team, along with other game tech programmers
Integrate improvements and other changes from central tech to minimize game team disruption
Share learnings and technology with central tech so that other game teams can benefit from them as well
Be an omniscient code wizard when it comes to your game, and the tech it’s built upon
What You Have
Strong, professional experience using C++
Ability to quickly get up to speed with existing code
Ability to communicate with non-technical people
Driven, focused, and willing to see projects through delivery
A true desire to help others produce their best work
Would Be Nice if You also Had
Broad understanding of games programming
Experience with real-time, multiplayer games
Experience working on service-based games
Ability to deeply optimize code for performance
Experience in iOS / Android development
Experience in modern graphics tech
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.