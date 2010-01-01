Senior Game Tester, New Game: mo.co

Our game teams are focused on building great games that will be played by many players for many years. Every part of the game, from design to code, needs to be top-quality to reach this goal. Our developers do everything they can to deliver, but we believe it’s essential to complement the team with someone who is laser-focused on and fully devoted to quality and player experience.
As a Game Tester at Supercell, your main focus is to improve the quality of the game both from the player's perspective and from the software development perspective. You develop and maintain the testing of our games, create bug reports and document qualitative feedback which all drive improvements. We are now looking for a Game Tester to join the mo.co team, but during your time at Supercell, you might also work with some other games.
If you are a passionate Game Tester, this is your chance to take on the Game Tester responsibilities in a QA team that makes it possible to run our games for hundreds of millions of players around the globe every month.
Responsibilities
Design, develop and apply testing processes for our games to improve game quality and player experience
Plan and execute tests with no explicit requirements, taking the initiative to analyze the product and goals, and determine the areas of risk and best tests to mitigate those
Manage external vendors to help scale the capability of testing
Stay up to date with new testing tools and test strategies
Requirements
Strong hands-on experience in testing games – we want a person who loves to do the hard work
Good knowledge of iOS and Android ecosystems, experience in testing games for both platforms
Experienced and comfortable working in multi-role production teams
Good understanding of F2P games and game design
Reliable team player who can work independently and take responsibility
Ability to multitask and keep calm under pressure
Great communication skills
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.