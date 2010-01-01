Senior Gameplay Designer, Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans has been live for 13 years — but we’re just getting started.
Do you want to help shape the world of Clash and come up with the next set of iconic characters? We are looking for an experienced gameplay designer with comprehensive skills that range from developing first concepts to delivering fully-executed and polished features in a live-game environment. This is a hands-on role that requires learning, developing, and working directly on internal gameplay systems, as well as coordinating work with other developers to facilitate the highest quality and most effective content production.
Essential to this role is a deep understanding of gameplay, balancing, accessibility, and ongoing player experience within free-to-play and PvP mobile games. Your responsibilities will include driving new gameplay content and design innovations, collaborating with other designers and developers, and delivering compelling experiences to a highly-engaged player community of tens of millions of players. Design is a collective effort at Supercell, so it’s paramount that you constantly seek and manage input from developers and players alike!
We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals, where talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or convoluted processes. We believe game development is a team sport and work together to achieve the best results. We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. All of us are driven by the amazing opportunity to make a game played by tens of millions of players better and better. If this sounds exciting to you, then you might just be the person we are looking for!
Disclaimer: this role can be based either in London or Helsinki.
Responsibilities
Drive quick prototyping, playtesting, feedback iteration cycles, and explore new gameplay design space
Come up with compelling new gameplay mechanics in collaboration with artists, to ensure features are well-visualized, intuitive and impactful
Prototype and craft features in tandem with programmers, to optimize gamefeel and empower future design capability
Organize, backfill, and provide detailed design specs on needed work, including visual mockups, to prevent design bottlenecks in production pipelines
Take high-level ownership over final deliverables, to ensure the end-user experience is complete, balanced, polished, and tested
Iterate and improve gameplay features, and shape the way in which they'll develop in the upcoming years
Balance existing gameplay elements to ensure healthy engagement KPIs, and maintain a healthy state of the overall game meta
Contribute new design ideas on ways to engage players, and collaborate with the team on the feature roadmap
Share responsibility for the game’s overall design vision and ensure that the whole development team shares and agrees on the vision
Requirements
Extensive understanding, skills and experience with gameplay design
Track record working with action gameplay games with moment to moment gameplay
Understanding of other design areas (e.g. level design) is a big plus
Proactive and productive way of working in collaboration with others
Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills
Absolute passion for playing and delivering great gameplay experiences
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in London, but you're not?
No matter where you are moving from, our dedicated mobility team will support you throughout your move. With our dedicated partners, we're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and whoever will be joining you - be it family members of the human or animal kind!
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.