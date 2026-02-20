Skip to content
all positions
Helsinki/London – hybrid – FullTime

Senior Gameplay Designer, Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans has been live for 13 years – but we’re just getting started.

Do you want to help shape the world of Clash and come up with the next set of iconic characters? We are looking for an experienced gameplay designer with comprehensive skills that range from developing first concepts to delivering fully-executed and polished features in a live-game environment. This is a hands-on role that requires learning, developing, and working directly on internal gameplay systems, as well as coordinating work with other developers to facilitate the highest quality and most effective content production.

Essential to this role is a deep understanding of gameplay, balancing, accessibility, and ongoing player experience within free-to-play and PvP mobile games. Your responsibilities will include driving new gameplay content and design innovations, collaborating with other designers and developers, and delivering compelling experiences to a highly-engaged player community of tens of millions of players. Design is a collective effort at Supercell, so it’s paramount that you constantly seek and manage input from developers and players alike!

We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals, where talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or convoluted processes. We believe game development is a team sport and work together to achieve the best results. We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. All of us are driven by the amazing opportunity to make a game played by tens of millions of players better and better. If this sounds exciting to you, then you might just be the person we are looking for!

What You'll Be Doing

  • Drive quick prototyping, playtesting, feedback iteration cycles, and explore new gameplay design space

  • Come up with compelling new gameplay mechanics in collaboration with artists, to ensure features are well-visualized, intuitive and impactful

  • Prototype and craft features in tandem with programmers, to optimize gamefeel and empower future design capability

  • Organize, backfill, and provide detailed design specs on needed work, including visual mockups, to prevent design bottlenecks in production pipelines

  • Take high-level ownership over final deliverables, to ensure the end-user experience is complete, balanced, polished, and tested

  • Iterate and improve gameplay features, and shape the way in which they'll develop in the upcoming years

  • Balance existing gameplay elements to ensure healthy engagement KPIs, and maintain a healthy state of the overall game meta

  • Contribute new design ideas on ways to engage players, and collaborate with the team on the feature roadmap

  • Share responsibility for the game’s overall design vision and ensure that the whole development team shares and agrees on the vision

What You Have

  • Extensive understanding, skills and experience with gameplay design

  • Track record working with action gameplay games with moment to moment gameplay

  • Understanding of other design areas (e.g. level design) is a big plus

  • Proactive and productive way of working in collaboration with others

  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills

  • Absolute passion for playing and delivering great gameplay experiences

Where You'll Be

This role is based either in our London Studio or Helsinki Studio. The Clash of Clans team members are located in both and we view them as dual locations.

To be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role.

About Supercell

Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.

Hey, You Might Love It Here!

Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.

You Are Not Your Job Title ™

Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.

Benefits and Compensation

Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.

Relocation? Yes!

No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!

Not Sure if You Should Apply?

Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.

Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team

P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!

