Senior Gameplay Designer, Clash Royale

We’re looking for a Game Designer to join one of our most exciting games, Clash Royale, and help shape it into an even bigger hit! We’re looking for someone who’s unafraid to aim beyond what’s been seen before, and can follow that up with execution. Your main responsibility on the team will be to develop and improve gameplay features, such as new cards and game modes. Design is a collective effort at Supercell, so it’s paramount that you’re a strong team player as well!
We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals where talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or convoluted processes. We believe game development is a team sport and work together to achieve the best results. We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. All of us are driven by the amazing opportunity to make a game played by tens of millions of players better and better. Excited? Read on!
Responsibilities
Develop and improve gameplay features, and shape the way in which they'll develop in the upcoming years
Provide multiple potential designs and solutions, articulate trade-offs and risks between different options
Balance existing gameplay elements to ensure healthy engagement KPIs, and maintain a healthy state of the overall game meta
Contribute new design ideas and participate in feature development
Work closely with the rest of the team to ensure that new gameplay supports the overall game vision and roadmap
Requirements
Extensive understanding, skills and experience with gameplay design
Track record with comparable games in card, strategy or RPG genres
Understanding of other design areas is a big plus
Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills
Absolute passion for playing and making great games
Nice to Haves
Dedicated Clash Royale player
Experience playing or designing board games
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.