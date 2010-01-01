Senior Gameplay Programmer, Clash Royale
We’re looking for a Principal Gameplay Programmer to join us on Clash Royale!
Clash Royale is a fast-paced, strategy-focused game enjoyed by millions of players around the world. Our goal is to continue growing and evolving the experience, and we’re looking for someone who can help us move toward our vision of becoming the #1 bite-sized strategy game in the world.
As a Senior Gameplay Programmer, you’ll work closely with designers, artists, and fellow programmers to bring new gameplay ideas to life. This includes prototyping and developing mechanics for characters, game modes, and features, from early experiments to final in-game implementation. You'll also help improve the scalability and stability of existing systems and support live updates.
This role includes regular collaboration with producers, designers, and other team members to help prioritise work and ensure smooth development. We're looking for someone who enjoys working in a collaborative environment and values clear communication and thoughtful problem-solving.
We’re a team that cares deeply about quality and creativity, and we trust each other to bring those values to everything we do. If that sounds like a good fit for you, we’d love to hear from you.
What You’ll Do
Collaborate with designers, programmers, and artists to prototype and implement gameplay mechanics.
Improve and maintain core gameplay systems to support ongoing development and live updates.
Support tools and workflows that help the team move faster and with more confidence.
Contribute across multiple areas, including gameplay logic, AI, UI, and visual feedback.
Bring thoughtful ideas and solutions to gameplay and technical challenges.
What We’re Looking For
Professional experience using C++ in large codebases.
Strong background in game development – mobile, console, or PC.
Comfortable working with and improving existing code.
Good communication skills and a collaborative mindset.
Ability to write efficient, performance-aware code.
A genuine interest in games and player-focused design.
Proactive in identifying problems and working toward solutions.
Nice to Haves
Experience with live games and live operations.
Familiarity with server-side development and real-time systems.
Broad technical experience across different parts of a game (gameplay, tools, graphics, etc.).
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
