Senior Physics Programmer, Boat Game
We are looking for an experienced Senior Physics Programmer to join our Boat Game tech team. This team collaborates closely with the game team, enabling them to focus on crafting the best possible experience for our players.
The role centers on all things physics and collision. It involves designing and implementing the systems responsible for in-game collisions, always with the constraints of mobile devices in mind. A key part of the job is understanding which systems are truly necessary and which are not. The goal is to create solutions that support how the game plays and align with what game programmers genuinely need.
We’re looking for someone like you, who ideally has years of experience, and knowledge acquired from the gaming industry. To be successful in this role, you will need to be a proactive programmer who works directly with the game team to deliver world-class mobile games.
If this sounds like you and you're interested in finding out if Supercell would be a great fit for you – hit that apply button.
What You’ll Be Doing
Designing, developing and improving the tools and systems related to collision detection and collision response.
Working closely with game coders to craft the best player experience.
Optimising your code to run as fast as possible on a vast range of mobile devices.
Identifying and implementing improvements to our game tech stack in general.
Working on our existing multi platform tech stack in C++.
Working closely with other engine developers to write systems that fit seamlessly into our current architecture.
Working closely with developers on the game team to iterate and improve the players experience.
Working as a key part of an engine project team, assisting with planning, reviewing features and mentoring less experienced programmers.
What You Have
Strong, professional experience using C++.
Strong, professional experience writing/using physics engines.
Excellent understanding of vector maths and mechanics
Ability to quickly get up to speed with existing code.
Ability to communicate with technical and non-technical people.
Driven, focused and willing to see projects through delivery.
A true desire to help others produce their best work.
Would Be Nice If You Also Had
Experience working with deterministic systems using Fixed point maths.
Experience working with ECS systems.
Experience working on mobile games.
Knowledge of game development systems and patterns.
Previous mentorship or technical leadership experience.
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in our London Studio or Helsinki Studio.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
