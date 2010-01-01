Senior Player Safety Manager

At Supercell, we make games that players play for a long time and remember forever! Hundreds of millions of players from across the globe play our games; among those players, a myriad of languages are spoken, many contrasting views and values are held, and innumerable demographics are represented. Ensuring the safety of each individual, not to mention the general health of the whole, is a towering but crucial challenge—and Supercell’s Trust & Safety Team tackles it on a daily basis.
As a Player Safety Manager at Supercell, you will play a crucial role in this work. You will lead programs that help enforce our Safe & Fair Play Policy while working closely with cross-functional internal teams and external workforces to create and maintain a healthy and respectful gaming environment. This role requires a deep understanding of online gaming, online player behavior, and a deep care for player wellness and healthy online societies.
Key responsibilities
Program Management: maintain and develop new and existing programs that serve the well-being of the player-base. This includes programs around moderation practices, filter management, high-risk escalation, etc.
Product Ownership: act as the primary client for various tooling products—some built bespoke and in-house, others run externally by third parties. Through collaboration and communication, ensure the team has the right tools suite for the programs you manage.
Player Safety Strategy: develop and implement strategies and initiatives to promote community health and player wellness across Supercell games.
Policy Development: work with the T&S Team to establish and refine community guidelines, terms of service, and acceptable use policies to address player safety concerns.
Collaboration with the T&S Team: work closely with the internal (training, tools development, QA, etc.) and external (moderation teams, tech vendors, etc.) components of Supercell’s T&S Team to generate cohesion, fluidity, and efficiency across all T&S efforts for Supercell’s games.
Collaboration with the wider studio: work closely with game teams, player support, and legal teams to ensure a coordinated approach to player safety.
Continuous Improvement: stay up-to-date with industry best practices, emerging trends in player safety, and in-the-dock legislation in order to make informed improvements to existing processes.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in a related field (e.g., psychology, sociology, criminology, game design, or similar).
Minimum of 5 years of experience supporting online communities.
Strong understanding of online gaming and player behavior.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven decisions.
Familiarity with tools and technologies for player monitoring and moderation.
Experience with investigations and conflict resolution.
Empathetic and patient, with the ability to handle sensitive player issues effectively.
Knowledge of industry regulations and standards related to player safety.
Passion for gaming and a commitment to creating a safe and enjoyable player experience.
Ability to travel: roughly 30-40% of your time will be used to extend your expertise, in a physically present way, to moderation teams around the world.
Nice to haves
Multilingual
Experience living or extensively traveling across multiple cultures
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in London, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to London is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.