Senior Product Designer, Supercell Store
Are you excited about the opportunity to delight hundreds of millions of players? Do you enjoy going back and forth between a strategic product roadmap and the actual nitty gritty details of creating an attractive, memorable and visually incomparable user experience? See chaos as an opportunity to stand out? You could be the Senior Product Designer we are looking for!
In this role, you will define and shape the user experience of Supercell Store, Supercell ID and other player facing services across all Supercell games. You will be responsible for designing best-in-class user experience for our products and shipping them with our development teams in a very hands-on manner.
Our players are at the center of our product strategy: we believe that an amazing player experience is the key to our success. We work relentlessly to understand what our players need and deliver that in close collaboration with our game teams, other internal teams and external partners.
This is an unique opportunity to work on some of the most recognizable mobile games in the world and to shape our cross-game experience in a highly impactful way.
What You'll Be Doing
Work on creating and refining the player experience in Supercell Store and other Supercell products across all Supercell games.
Understand what our players want and need, and serve them in the best possible ways.
Create outstanding designs with a focus on visual excellence.
Work on establishing a roadmap, then work hands-on developing and shipping the products to millions of users, in collaboration with our internal teams as well as external partners.
What You Have
Extensive prior experience in product design, including ability to produce visually polished experiences. Please submit a portfolio that reflects your ability to deliver stunning outcomes that make consumers excited.
Prior experience from either large-scale consumer services, large-scale e-commerce services or free-to-play mobile games is required.
Demonstrated ability to drive results in a collaborative environment across many autonomous cross-functional teams and functions, including product development, operations, and marketing.
Proactive doer with an attitude to work on what’s most impactful, including striking the right balance between the short-term and the long-term.
Strong commercial judgment with ability to combine qualitative and quantitative data points to make data-informed decisions.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki Studio. The Supercell Store team members are primarily located in our Helsinki studio but as a global business you will have key stakeholders in other locations.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.