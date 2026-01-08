Senior Rendering Engineer
We are looking for an experienced Rendering Engineer to join our central tech team, which focuses on developing shared in-house graphics technologies and workflows that power our games. In this role, you will primarily develop rendering systems with predictable performance across a variety of devices.
You’ll be joining a small but highly focused and effective team. Our team's responsibility is to optimize 3D assets from DCC tools, move them through the engine, and ultimately render them on power-constrained devices. We collaborate closely with multiple game teams, ensuring that our shared graphics technology serves both creative and technical needs.
What You’ll Be Doing
Collaborate with game teams to identify and solve problems in 3D graphics, rendering, runtime performance, and memory efficiency.
Iterate and improve upon existing legacy systems that are already widely used, ensuring minimal production disruption.
Support artists and designers in achieving the game’s visual targets while maintaining excellent runtime performance, especially on low-end hardware.
Communicate effectively with game teams and other stakeholders, building trust, providing clarity on deep technical topics, and minimizing surprises.
What You Have
7+ years of experience in related fields.
Ability to write efficient, simple, and reliable C/C++.
Experience with real-time applications (60Hz+).
Ability to work with legacy codebases.
Shader programming experience (GLSL, MSL, HLSL, or equivalent).
Low-level graphics API experience (OpenGL ES 3.0, Metal, Vulkan, or equivalent).
Experience with multi-threaded systems.
Solid 3D math skills.
Ability to collaborate, communicate, and support tech and game teams.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience with data-oriented design.
Experience with low-end/power-constrained mobile platforms or game consoles.
Experience with 3D engines and asset pipelines.
Experience with graphics analysis and profiling tools (RenderDoc, Metal Debugger, ARM Streamline, etc.)
A working understanding of CPU and GPU architectures.
Always aims for simplicity in designs and implementations, and especially avoids unnecessary complexity.
Motivated and results-oriented.
Interest in games and graphics technologies.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
