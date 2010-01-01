Senior Server Engineer, Hay Day
We are now looking for an experienced Senior Server Engineer to join either the Hay Day team. This role can be based either in Helsinki or London.
As s Server Engineer at Supercell, you'll be embedded in a game team, working closely with other game developers and focusing on making sure that our hundreds of millions of monthly players get the best, most uninterrupted experience possible. Depending on the game and your own interests, you can focus more on the general game server infrastructure or new game feature development – and sometimes you do both.
Communication between server engineers in different game teams is absolutely vital to our success. Our server engineers frequently share learnings, both successes and failures, across game teams to make each team better. You must be humble, pragmatic and willing to admit and explain your mistakes. That way, the next time something goes wrong, we'll all be better prepared.
If you have experience in developing live systems and using virtualized computing, and you understand what it means to support a system with large user volumes, you might just be the person we're looking for!
Responsibilities
Design, implementation, deployment and maintenance of highly scalable and available backends for live games
Contribute to best practices on reliability and availability
Troubleshoot and tune high-volume sharded database systems
Periodically offer round-the-clock, first-line support to the production environments, as part of a rotating on-call duty
Game teams are typically small, and server engineers will also have the chance to contribute to game design discussions
Requirements
Excellent Java programming skills, including experience with server-side Java, concurrency handling, and distributed systems
Good experience with Linux shell and scripting languages
Database design and implementation skills, and good SQL knowledge
Experience with cloud computing (e.g. AWS) and Terraform
Being passionate and committed to tasks, and in general an autonomous person with high levels of initiative and energy
An open and respectful attitude towards others and their work
Nice-to-haves
Knowledge of network protocols and non-blocking IO
Previous working experience on high-throughput live systems is a big plus. If absent, then at least a solid appreciation of the challenges involved is expected
Prior experience in game development is a plus but not required as long as you are passionate about games
Experience in server development without application servers
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it.
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
