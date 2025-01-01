Senior Tools Programmer, Game Engine
We are looking for an experienced senior generalist/tools programmer for our internal engine team. The engine team is an independent team that maintains our internal tech stack, and works seamlessly with our game teams to revolutionize the way we develop games at Supercell.
You will be focused primarily on our multi-platform C++ engine, editor, tools and content pipelines. You will be expected to iterate and integrate improvements to the engine and tools working alongside coders and artists from game teams, as well as other core technical teams.
We’re looking for someone like you, who ideally has years of experience, and knowledge acquired from the gaming industry. To be successful in this role, you will need to be a proactive programmer who works directly with game teams to deliver world-class mobile games.
If this sounds like you and you're interested in finding out if Supercell would be a great fit for you – hit that apply button.
What You'll Be Doing
Maintaining, improving and developing editors, tools and plugins for game content creation and asset pipelines on desktop platforms.
Identifying and implementing improvements to game engine and other core tech code bases used by live and upcoming games, targeting multiple mobile platforms.
Maintaining existing engine and shared codebases used across multiple live products.
Engage with the wider development team here at Supercell to help shape the future of our tech.
Working closely with game team artists, coders and designers to identify workflow issues before planning and iterating on tools and technical improvements.
Working as a key part of an engine project team, assist the producer with planning and reviewing features and mentoring less experienced programmers.
What You Have
Strong, professional experience using C++.
Extensive experience architecting and writing editors and tools for game development.
Ability to quickly get up to speed with existing code, across multiple codebases and projects.
Ability to communicate with technical and non-technical people.
Driven, focused and willing to see projects through delivery.
A true desire to help others produce their best work.
Would Be Nice if You Also Had
Proficiency with an immediate GUI solution such as Dear Imgui.
Experience developing DCC (digital content creation) pipelines.
Knowledge of game development systems and patterns.
Familiarity with automation and CI/CD systems.
Familiarity with RPC-based architectures.
Previous mentorship or technical leadership experience.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki. The Engine team members are located mostly in our Helsinki office.
Wonder what working here could be like? Read about the experience of joining Supercell and the engine team from a Graphics Engineer here!
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.