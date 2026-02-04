Senior UI Programmer, Project R.I.S.E
We are looking for a passionate and experienced UI Programmer who specializes in Unreal Engine to join our Shanghai Studio.
You will be working on our new UE project. You should be able to independently develop new features and systems and bring ideas to life, but the ideal candidate will have demonstrable experience in crafting second-to-second action gameplay.
At Supercell, we believe that small teams that find a way to work well together have the potential to create memorable games. It’s important that each team member takes pride in their work and knows what it means to take responsibility and deliver quality and fun to players. As a client programmer at Supercell, you are responsible for delivering gameplay and mechanics, but will need to collaborate with game designers, game artists and other programmers to deliver on the product vision.
If you think that describes you, then we’d love to hear from you!
What You'll Be Doing
Collaborate with game designers and artists to design and implement game features—including progression systems and combat HUD, using Unreal Engine’s UMG/Slate.
Take ownership of the UI code infrastructure; architect, maintain, and continuously improve a modular, data-driven UI framework that supports complex progression systems (talent/skill trees, season passes, etc.) while remaining easily extensible for live-ops updates.
Ensure UI responsiveness and visual clarity in fast-paced combat scenarios across multiple input devices (mouse + keyboard, touch), profiling and optimizing for memory and frame-time budgets.
Drive the full lifecycle of UI features: prototyping, implementation, animation/polish, localization, accessibility, and post-launch iteration based on player telemetry and feedback.
What You Have
7+ years professional experience in game UI development, with 3+ years on Unreal Engine (UMG / Slate) and C++.
Proven experience designing and coding modular UI frameworks that cleanly separate presentation, data, and gameplay logic; strong grasp of MVC/MVVM patterns.
Hands-on experience implementing growth/progression systems (e.g., character leveling, passive/active skill trees, gear rarity tiers, achievement tracks).
Solid debugging and optimization skills (rendering, widgets, texture atlasing, draw-call reduction), plus familiarity with Unreal’s profiling tools.
Excellent communication, self-motivation, and cross-disciplinary collaboration skills.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Shipped at least one commercial game or action title with significant UI contributions.
Prior experience leading or mentoring technical teams.
Good understanding of AI coding tools; hands-on experience with AI Agents and AI-assisted workflows.
Familiarity with live-ops–driven UI iteration.
Scripting or visual logic experience (Blueprints, Lua, Python) for rapid UI prototyping.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Shanghai office. If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Shanghai,China. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
The Shanghai studio
As Supercell’s first international game development studio, the Shanghai studio is one of the most exciting things happening in Supercell and a unique opportunity to join at a relatively early stage to help shape our path. Our vision is to be a world-class international studio, making new global hit games while leveraging the unique advantages of the game development scene in China and broader Asia.
Hey, you Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not sure if you should apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S. Here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
