Game Artist & New Game Founder, Spark

Do you want to make the next Supercell hit game? We are looking for developers with a founder mentality to join the next round of our revolutionary Spark program. You will have a chance to participate in a groundbreaking 4-month game making program designed to find and form the best teams to make the best new games. Successful participants will also have a chance to join Supercell at the end of a 4-month programme as permanent employees, having an opportunity to build their exciting ideas into hit games.
What is Spark? - Find out more!
The program is open to all experienced game makers with broad industry knowledge (diverse environments and genres), a can-do attitude and hands-on experience. Spark is an adventure which requires a team player who is not afraid of change and can adapt to different team situations. You should rally people around you with a shipping mentality, and, ideally, have prior experience in shipping games to hit the ground running. While you are encouraged to dream big at Supercell, you must be pragmatic and open to compromise to become a successful Spark participant.
Why to join?
Opportunity to become a founder of Supercell’s next new game
Shot at making your ideas a reality while being fully in charge of your destiny
Access to Supercell resources and know-how
Chance to learn from the best industry leaders
Possibility of becoming a full-time Supercellian
Requirements
Experience as a generalist game artist in both 2D and 3D.
Previous experience in game development and making game art with low supervision
Ability to do concepts and also to build game assets
Proven track record (portfolio) of working in different art styles
Ability to create a visual identity of the game and play a large part in defining the game's aesthetic
Technical knowledge - Implementing assets into the code
Passion for executing rather than advising or managing others
Nice to Have
Experience as a technical artist
Visual development / creative direction experience
A design / product mindset
People management skills
New games experience, mobile games experience and GaaS experience
Design sentiment with prior experience of contributing to design ideas
This is a fixed-term, 4-month contract opportunity. At the end of the contract, a full-time employment offer is possible (but not guaranteed).
Successful candidates need to be able to commit to spending the majority of the 4 months program in Helsinki, Finland.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
How Remote is Remote?
If love can transcend interstellar distances, trust and collaboration can undoubtedly extend across earthly timezones! It just needs tender maintenance, caring kindness and commitment. While we’re happy to help you relocate to one of our home bases, you can indeed elect to be a Supercellian everywhere around the word. Okay, not quite. We currently support remote employment in Finland, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Denmark, and the UK. Your team will want to work alongside you from time to time, so we’ll ask you to spend time at the Helsinki office, too.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.