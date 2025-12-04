Team Support Lead
Join us as our new Team Support Lead, where you’ll combine hands-on daily support work with people leadership and shaping how our support function evolves. If you love rolling up your sleeves to solve problems, developing people, and building processes that help others thrive, this is a chance to have real impact in a fast-moving, global environment.
We’re looking for a Team Support Lead to join our central teams (tech, marketing, operations, and more). This role is all about making things run smoothly – both through your own daily support work and by leading a small team of Team Support professionals.
In this role, you’ll be right at the heart of the teams you support. Every day, you’ll help with practical arrangements like booking travel, organizing team days and offsites, handling logistics, and keeping things flowing behind the scenes. You’ll take ownership of leading and developing the team support function for our central teams, ensuring it remains effective, fair, and Supercell-level. You’ll build strong relationships with central team leads to anticipate their needs, while working closely with the live game team support lead to align and elevate how we support teams across Supercell.
At the same time, you’ll guide and support your own Team Support colleagues, helping them grow, collaborate, and deliver consistently great service across all central functions.
We welcome applications until Dec 14th 2025 so make sure to send in your application before the deadline. To help us get to know your approach, please include a one-pager describing a concrete example of how you’ve developed or improved support processes in your current or previous roles.
What You'll Be Doing
Be the go-to person for your dedicated teams handling day-to-day coordination, problem-solving, and practical arrangements.
Manage travel bookings, team days, offsites, and other events with creativity and precision.
Stay on top of daily logistics such as meeting planning, catering, space coordination, and internal communications.
Support and collaborate with other Team Support professionals to ensure smooth cross-team operations.
Lead and coach your support team – setting clear direction, encouraging initiative, and ensuring everyone can do their best work.
Continuously improve how support is delivered – finding better ways to make things run effortlessly.
What You Have
Experience in team coordination, operations, or office management, ideally in a dynamic or international environment.
Proven people leadership experience or strong potential to lead and coach others.
A hands-on, can-do mindset – you thrive on helping others and getting things done.
Excellent organizational and communication skills, with attention to detail.
A proactive attitude: you notice what needs doing and make it happen.
Genuine interest in supporting people and creating great team experiences.
What Success Looks Like
Your teams feel supported, connected, and able to focus on what they do best.
Daily logistics – from travel to events – run smoothly and efficiently.
Your Team Support group is trusted, collaborative, and constantly improving how they work.
You bring broader experience, demonstrated capability, and genuine interest in building global, scalable processes in a fast-growing company environment.
You also bring structure and care to a busy, creative environment – helping the whole company operate better.
Where You'll Be
This role is based at our Helsinki Office and while we are supportive of hybrid work and working remotely every now and then, we expect you to be ready to spend most of the time working from the office.
Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know.

About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
