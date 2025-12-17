Tech Lead, Player Support
We are looking for experienced Tech Lead to join our Player Care team at Supercell. Our team develops systems, tools, platforms, and services for our Player Support and game teams ranging from LLM-powered chatbots and automation tools to real-time content filtering systems and large-scale data pipelines processing billions of game events daily.
A key part of this role is leading and managing an external development team. You will take technical ownership of the architecture behind our Player Support systems and guide the work of external developers, both in-house and remote, ensuring that our systems are reliable, scalable, and meet the needs of our players and support agents. To succeed in this role, you should be technically skilled, able to communicate effectively with non-technical people, and adept at leading cross-team projects.
You will often discuss features, design, and roadmaps with product managers, game developers, designers and software engineers. You need to be able to design the architecture of large cloud-based systems from scratch, lead their implementation, and manage their operation throughout their lifespan. This doesn’t mean you will do all the work yourself. In most cases, you will delegate tasks to our in-house contractors and partners, and sometimes you will form a team to start working on a new project.
What You'll Be Doing
Lead and manage external developers working both in-house and remotely, leading by example.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship to the engineering team.
Design, implement, and maintain scalable, highly available, and secure systems written in various programming languages.
Plan, execute, and oversee projects aimed at improving technologies and processes that enhance the experiences of both players and support agents.
Oversee cloud platform operations, ensuring the performance and reliability of Player Support systems.
Participate in a rotating on-call duty to provide 24/7 support for critical systems.
What You Have
Background in designing, developing, operating, and maintaining production systems.
Proven experience in leading software development projects and managing engineering teams.
Excellent programming skills with at least 5 years of experience in server-side development, in one or more of the following programming languages: NodeJS, Go, Python, or Java.
Familiarity with modern AI technologies and LLM-powered systems.
Ability to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Ability to manage priorities and tight deadlines with incomplete data.
Ability to think clearly under pressure; we aim for minimal downtime in our core systems, and you are expected to respond to and troubleshoot a wide range of issues in a production environment.
Extensive experience with cloud computing platforms, preferably AWS.
Enthusiasm for games.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions. You will work very closely with our other Helsinki-based teams, and most of the Player Support engineering team is also based there.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
