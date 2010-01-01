China Business Manager
We are seeking an experienced and culturally fluent China Business Manager to act as a key bridge between our Helsinki-based game development team and our Publishing Partner in China. This role is critical in aligning game development, marketing, and operational strategies with China’s dynamic mobile gaming market.
The ideal candidate will bring deep experience in the Chinese video game publishing ecosystem and excel at navigating the nuances of collaboration across global teams. You will ensure that the voice of the Chinese market is integrated into the global product lifecycle, while also championing Supercell’s vision and values locally.
Key Responsibilities:
Market Ownership: Serve as the primary owner for a Supercell title's China business performance, balancing commercial success with long-term product health. Drive sustainable growth by optimizing key metrics (e.g. Retention, Engagement, Revenue etc.) while ensuring alignment with the game's core vision and player experience.
Cross-Team Interface: Act as the main liaison between Supercell’s Helsinki-based game team and the China Publishing Partner to ensure tight alignment on goals, roadmaps, and execution.
Strategic Collaboration: Shape and implement market strategies / back to back IP Collaborations tailored or relevant to China’s unique mobile gaming landscape, with a strong understanding of local player behavior, regulatory constraints, and competitive dynamics.
Localization Oversight: Coordinate and monitor the development of culturally adapted content, ensuring marketing campaigns and live operations maintain quality standards through close collaboration with creative and localization teams.
Publishing Execution: Oversee publishing enhancements specific to China—such as payments, pricing, community engagement, customer support, and esports—and ensure these align with player expectations and global standards.
Feedback Loop: Ensure Chinese player feedback and sentiment are gathered, analyzed, and integrated into product and content planning processes in Helsinki.
Performance Reporting: Drive the weekly, monthly, and quarterly China business review processes, providing clear visibility on KPIs, trends, and areas for optimization.
Market Intelligence: Track and analyze local market and genre trends to inform strategy and product positioning.
Player-Centric Communication Strategy: Spearhead the unified approach to ensure cohesive messaging of a player-focused communication and engagement strategy that bridges PR, Compliance, Community Management, and Branding efforts. Ensure all external communications enhance player experience while adhering to both global brand values and local regulatory frameworks.
Qualifications:
5+ years of hands-on experience in mobile game publishing, preferably for China market.
Strong understanding of Chinese mobile platforms, player behaviors, and cultural context.
Proven ability to manage and work in cross-functional and cross-cultural teams and timelines.
Demonstrated ability to utilize performance metrics as key performance indicators to focus on maximizing operational efficiency and business growth.
Highly analytical and data-driven decision-maker.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed.
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it.
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them.
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
