Marketing Artist, Senior Illustrator
Per Supercell's mission statement, “to create games for as many people as possible that are played for years and remembered forever,” we want to create games that people play and remember for years. Every day, an astounding (and growing) number of players play Supercell's games: Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Squad Busters, MoCo (and more) and the marketing artist’s role is to ensure we continue to engage and enrich our current players and encourage new players to join in on this journey.
To make these six live games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Meeting the quality bar is extremely important to achieve our goal, as stated above, which is to make the best games that are played by millions, enjoyed for years, and remembered forever. We reach our players across the globe with engaging experiences of our games, delivering marketing initiatives that transcend the digital platform. Such an approach requires everyone on a team to play multiple roles, and Marketing Artist: Senior Illustrator at Supercell is not an exception.
Our APAC regional office is now looking for Marketing Artist, Senior Illustrator with an intrinsic understanding of visual storytelling, IP, and art style who will create a wide range of creatives with a focus on high-quality illustrations, character artworks, and visual style development to enhance and build Supercell games’ lore and universe to better connect and interact with our players.
About the Role
As our Marketing Artist: Senior Illustrator with a focus on a visual storytelling aspect of our work, you will play a core role in the marketing art team that plans and creates many forms of creatives for in-game (in the game itself) and/or out-of-game to showcase our games, their characters and the world, and stories to the millions of current and to-be players in the World.
Our ideal candidate is someone with technical expertise who LOVES to get their hands dirty drawing and painting AND also relishes managing external partners and providing guidance and insight.
We are not looking for just any Illustrator, but we're looking for a unique individual with a wide-ranging understanding of everyday social fabric: from pop culture to gamers/gaming culture to various fandoms (K-Pop, J-Pop, fashion, etc.) to manga/anime and more with an ability to discern and appreciate cultural differences and diversity. Someone that can create work that resonates with millions of our current and future players, from players APAC to those in their 10s to 40s and more.
Responsibilities
Develop and nurture a clear artistic vision for our marketing creatives from character illustrations and 2D animations.
Be an integral part of the Marketing art team and work closely with internal teams and external partners.
Participate in evaluating, selecting, and managing our roster of external creative partners: External creative agencies, animation studios, and freelance artists.
Create sketches, concept art, and illustrations to visualize the project vision and provide draw-over and paint-over to guide our partners to be aligned.
Ensure that everything we produce is world-class in quality and authentic to our game worlds, and actively helps our IP last for decades.
Requirements
5-10 years of experience in a similar role, 1) developing artistic vision and physical creatives (sketches, concept art, illustrations, etc.) for marketing campaigns; and/or 2) creating in-game assets.
Experience working on multiple projects simultaneously and communicating between various teams (art, marketing, game teams, etc.)
Open-mindedness and willingness to experience and tackle different and various types of art styles and illustration formats.
Extensive experience with digital illustration with stylized characters. Advanced knowledge and experience with Adobe Photoshop (or illustrator) and any other digital painting tools.
Experienced in giving art-related, detailed feedback and communicating direction between both internal teams and external partners.
Strong understanding of character design, expressions, and poses (anatomy).
Passion for world-building and character development.
Knowledge and experience with 2D & 3D animation are a definite plus.
Capability to work independently with minimum supervision.
Proficient verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills in English.
Must be able to travel to Europe, U.S., China, or Japan multiple times a year.
An online portfolio/website is required and must be included with the application.
*Art Test is required(10 days) – Between 1st ~ 2nd round of interview
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
