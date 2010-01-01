Tools & Automation Lead
Supercell IT team is looking for a Tools & Automations Lead to build and lead our new subteam – a team focused on creating internal tools, automations, and services that make life easier for Supercell employees.
This role is for someone passionate about transforming how we work through smart services, automations, and AI. You’re at your best when creating user friendly solutions to make peoples lives easier at work. You understand best practices for software development and can plan technical architecture to suit the need at hand.
The Tools & Automations Lead will own and drive all internal service and automation initiatives within Supercell IT and collaborate closely with teams across the company. Responsibilities include defining and prioritizing what automations and services we build, managing our automation platform (Workato), owning our development process, defining work with internal stakeholders, coordinating external partners and building and leading a small internal team that designs, develops, and maintains impactful tools and services.
You will work closely with the other IT subteam leads (support, infrastructure, collaboration, and remote ops) and the Head of IT to deliver top-class IT services to the company. Initially you would work with a group of external automation developers and then build our team capabilities as needed.
Responsibilities:
Own the strategy for internal tools, automations, and digital services within Supercell IT
Build and lead a small, expert team that develops and maintains tools, services and automations for employees
Prioritize and manage the backlog of tool and automation requests across Supercell IT and other teams IT supports
Design, build, and maintain scalable, reliable, and secure tools, services and automations
Coordinate and manage external partners developing software or integrations for Supercell
Collaborate with other IT function leads and business teams to identify opportunities for new tools and automations
Drive and support company-wide initiatives that improve digital workflows and employee experience
Set long-term vision and goals for tools and automation efforts at Supercell
Requirements:
Proven track record (5+ years) in building software, tools, or automations, with at least 2 years in a leadership or strategic role
Experience with building web based services
Highly skilled in at least one modern programming language
Strong technical background with a hands-on mindset
Ability to design scalable solutions with a focus on usability and maintainabilityStrong leadership and people management skills, with a focus on team growth and enablement
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Experience managing vendors and external development partners
Comfortable working across multiple teams and departments
Curious, proactive, and always looking for better ways of doing things
Experience with AI tools and applying AI in service creation
Nice-to-haves:
Experience advocating for digital tools and inspiring people about what is possible
Experience with integration platforms (e.g. Workato, Zapier, MuleSoft) or custom API development
Experience scaling internal software or automation efforts in a fast-paced tech environment
Background in UX design or service design
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.