Transformation Lead, Supercell AI Transformation
Supercell is looking for a Transformation Lead to own our company-wide AI transformation, turning strategic ambition into real adoption and measurable impact across teams.
Reporting to the CTO and partnering closely with the Head of AI and senior leadership, you'll bridge strategy and execution: helping teams find where AI genuinely changes how work gets done, and driving the change needed to make it stick.
This is a cross-functional leadership role at the intersection of strategy, technology, and change management. AI transformation is fundamentally about people and operating models, not just tools.
What You'll Be Doing
Lead the transformation agenda. Own the company-wide AI adoption effort, from shaping priorities and sequencing to ensuring high-impact initiatives move forward with clarity and momentum.
Drive adoption and change. Build relationships across game, platform, and support teams; identify practical AI use cases; embed AI into day-to-day workflows; and resolve adoption barriers.
Manage the portfolio. Run lightweight mechanisms to track progress, surface blockers, measure impact, and share learnings across the organization.
Enable teams. Partner with the central AI team to translate new capabilities into practical adoption; champion best practices, tooling, and ways of working.
Build a team. Recruit and lead a small, high-performing transformation function.
What You Have
8+ years in tech, product, operations, or consulting, with a strong track record in large-scale transformation.
Proven ability to lead cross-functional initiatives with senior stakeholders.
Strong change management skills and a bias for execution.
Ability to cut through complexity and turn ambiguity into clear plans and priorities.
Genuine curiosity about AI and how it changes the way teams work.
Enthusiasm for games and the gaming industry.
What Success Looks Like
Teams across Supercell are adopting AI in ways that create real, measurable value.
Experimentation gives way to sustained, embedded usage.
Blockers are resolved faster; learnings spread more quickly.
In the best cases, teams fundamentally rethink how work gets done.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki studio.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.