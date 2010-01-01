VP of Software Engineering, Platform Services
We’re looking for a strategic and technically seasoned VP of Software Engineering to lead our Platform Services teams. This group builds and evolves the foundational systems, tools, and infrastructure that power our game teams and internal operations. Your mission is to ensure that Supercell’s internal tech platform is robust, scalable, developer-friendly, and aligned with our company culture of autonomy, high ambition and quality.
This is a critical leadership role; your decisions will directly shape how efficiently our teams build, operate, and scale games played by millions.
Since we’re not too big on titles and unnecessary hierarchies, instead of VP, we’ve reserved the title Head of Platform Services for you.
Responsibilities
Technical Strategy & Platform Vision
Define and own the long-term strategy for internal platform services including developer services (CI/CD, version control, build distribution), cloud infrastructure, analytics infrastructure and player support.
Ensure platform systems are scalable, reliable, and secure.
Identify and resolve pain points that limit productivity or system performance.
Team Leadership & Culture
Lead and mentor a team of engineering managers and senior ICs.
Foster a strong engineering culture rooted in craftsmanship, ownership, and service mentality.
Attract and retain top talent while championing inclusion and psychological safety.
Delivery & Stakeholder Engagement
Partner closely with game teams, data teams, security, and other internal stakeholders to understand their needs and co-create solutions.
Translate high-level business and operational needs into a clear, executable roadmap.
Ensure high quality and timely delivery of platform capabilities.
Operational Excellence
Establish and track platform health metrics (availability, latency, support load).
Drive continuous improvement in performance, resilience, cost efficiency, and documentation.
Prepare the platform for scale, balancing short-term velocity with long-term maintainability.
Requirements
10+ years in software engineering, including 5+ years leading engineering teams.
Experience managing managers and operating at director level or above.
Proven track record of scaling operations and driving change in complex, distributed environments.
Proven track record of leading leads, and 50+ people organization.
Familiarity with game development workflows or similar high-performance, low-latency systems.
Experience building internal platforms or shared infrastructure at scale.
Strategic thinker with a hands-on approach when needed.
Excellent communicator and collaborator across technical and non-technical teams.
Strong customer service mindset: platform teams exist to enable others to thrive.
Values simplicity, autonomy, and pragmatism.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.