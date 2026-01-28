Workplace Lead
As Workplace Lead, you’ll play a key role in shaping how Supercell’s London teams work, collaborate and feel every day. You’ll lead the planning and delivery of a new London office while owning the ongoing workplace experience, combining hands-on leadership with long-term impact.
Supercell teams do their best work when the environment around them just works. The office isn’t just a place to sit, it’s where teams collaborate, make decisions, build games and spend a big part of their day.
This role combines hands-on leadership with long-term ownership. You’ll lead the planning and delivery of the new office, guide the local workplace team through change, and make sure the day-to-day experience stays consistently high quality before, during and after the move.
What You'll Be Doing
You’ll take local ownership of workplace projects in London, including the planning and delivery of a new office. This includes helping drive projects from early planning and concept development through to delivery, move-in and ongoing improvements.
You’ll work closely with the global Office Experience team, as well as IT, People, Finance and external partners, to align priorities and execution. You’ll balance long-term planning with practical decision-making, adapting plans as needs evolve and making sure changes are well coordinated, clearly communicated and thoughtfully implemented for teams.
You’ll lead and support the local workplace and office operations team, creating clarity around priorities, responsibilities and ways of working. You’ll stay close to day-to-day realities while empowering the team to take ownership, coaching and supporting them to do their best work.
You’ll oversee the smooth running of daily office operations in London, ensuring services such as food and beverage, cleaning, maintenance and security meet a high quality bar. You’ll be hands-on when needed to resolve issues and support the team, maintaining a workplace that feels functional, welcoming and well cared for.
You’ll champion high standards of hospitality, care and attention to detail, making sure the workplace experience is consistent, reliable and easy for teams to navigate. You’ll gather feedback and use it to continuously improve services and spaces, balancing efficiency with a people-first approach.
You’ll build and maintain strong relationships with external vendors and partners, setting clear expectations and managing performance, service quality and contracts. You’ll ensure partners are aligned with Supercell’s values and ways of working.
You’ll own the local workplace and operations budget, making considered decisions that balance cost, quality and long-term value. You’ll look for ways to improve how workplace services and projects are delivered, staying adaptable as priorities shift.
You’ll collaborate closely with other Supercell offices and teams, particularly in Helsinki, partnering with IT, People, Finance, Security & Safety and local leadership. Clear and proactive communication will be especially important during projects and periods of change.
What you have
You have several years of experience in workplace, office operations, facilities or a related field, along with strong project management experience and a proven track record of leading workplace projects such as office builds, relocations or major changes.
You’re comfortable owning projects end to end from early planning and scoping through delivery and follow-up balancing structure with flexibility as plans evolve.
You’re a people-focused leader who’s comfortable balancing hands-on work with strategic oversight. You have experience managing external vendors and service partners, and you stay organised, calm and pragmatic in fast-moving environments.
You communicate clearly, build strong relationships, and have a genuine interest in creating workplaces built on trust, autonomy and care.
Experience working in the games industry, or in a creative, product-led environment, is a strong plus.
Where You'll Be
Based in our London office, this role includes occasional travel to Helsinki and the opportunity to visit other Supercell locations to learn from and collaborate with teams globally.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
