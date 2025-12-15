BY ENTERING YOUR FAN ART OR OTHERWISE PARTICIPATING, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A BINDING CONTRACT. READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE SUBMITTING ANY FAN ART.

You (“Contributor”) have been invited to submit artwork and illustrations for Dr.T’s tattoo (“Fan Art”) for potential inclusion on Boom Beach’s social media channels (the “Project”).

Fan Art

What can, and cannot be included in the Fan Art?

The Fan Art must not contain any personally identifiable information, such as names, phone numbers or addresses.

Your Fan Art must be respectful and suitable for all audiences. This means it must not contain personal attacks directed at anyone, content promoting racism, bigotry, hatred or harm against any group or individual and promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, political orientation, citizenship, ancestry, marital status, or age, or references to nudity, animal cruelty, alcohol, tobacco, drugs, pornography, weapons, betting or gambling, or any companies, products, or services related to the above, or any other offensive or obscene subject matter as determined in Supercell’s sole discretion.

The Fan Art must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the entry was created.

The Fan Art must adhere to Supercell’s Terms of Service ( https://supercell.com/en/terms-of-service/ ) and Fan Content Policy ( https://supercell.com/en/fan-content-policy/ ).

Grant of Rights to Supercell

By submitting your Fan Art, you hereby irrevocably grant to Supercell, its affiliates, licensees, successors, and assigns (“Licensed Parties”) a worldwide, perpetual, royalty-free, fully transferable and sublicensable license to:

use, reproduce, distribute, display, publish, transmit, and make available the Fan Art, in whole or in part, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised;

modify, adapt, edit, crop, alter, remix, or otherwise change the Fan Art at Supercell’s sole discretion;

combine the Fan Art with other materials, including characters, logos, animations, and sounds; and

use the Fan Art in connection with any Supercell product, campaign, event, or merchandise, whether for promotional or commercial purposes.

No Compensation

You acknowledge and agree that you will receive no monetary compensation or other consideration for your submission or for any subsequent use of the Fan Art.

Credit

In a way decided by Supercell, it will provide a full credit identifying you as the creator of the Fan Art.

Ownership

You retain ownership of your Fan Art, but acknowledge that any use of Supercell’s existing intellectual property (including characters, logos, names, and other game elements) remains the exclusive property of Supercell. Supercell shall own all rights in any derivative works created from or incorporating the Fan Art.

Warranties and Representations

You confirm, represent, and warrant that:

The Fan Art was created only by you and no other individual or entity has contributed to or holds any rights in the Fan Art;

The Fan Art is your original work and does not infringe the rights (including copyright, trademark, or moral rights) of any third party;

You have full power and authority to enter into these Guidelines and Rules and grant the rights described herein; and

You will indemnify and hold harmless Supercell and the Licensed Parties from any claims arising from a breach of these warranties.

Release and Waiver

You release and discharge Supercell and the Licensed Parties from any and all claims, demands, or causes of action arising out of or related to the use of the Fan Art, including claims for infringement, defamation, or violation of rights of publicity or privacy.

No Obligation to Use

Supercell is under no obligation to use the Fan Art in this Project or in any other materials.

Data Protection

Your name, email address, or social media handle (if provided) will be used solely for administration of the Project, and will be handled in accordance with Supercell’s Privacy Policy.

Governing Law

This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Finland, without regard to conflict of law principles. Any dispute arising from or in connection with this Agreement shall be finally resolved by arbitration in Helsinki, Finland, in accordance with the Arbitration Rules of the Finland Chamber of Commerce.