March Major Update
Rise of the Leaders
A major new chapter has arrived in Boom Beach. Leading the Assault introduces powerful new Squad Leaders who bring fresh tactics to the battlefield, along with Gadgets that let you strengthen and customize your base in entirely new ways.
With new strategic options on both offense and defense, this update changes the way you build, fight, and plan your next move.
Leaders
Squad Leaders bring a whole new layer of madness to the battlefield. Each Leader commands their own squad, comes with unique active or passive abilities, and opens up new ways to attack.
From teleporting Heavies to stealthy Zookas and other unexpected tactical twists, Leaders give you more ways than ever to shape your army and experiment with your strategy.
Each Leader is tied to a specific troop type and leads their own squad into battle. Some abilities are always active, while others can be triggered during battle, giving you even more ways to adapt your attacks. Leaders can also be upgraded, letting you improve their abilities and unlock talents as you develop new strategies.
Gadgets
Gadgets are a new way to upgrade and customize your base by giving buildings powerful special effects.
Whether you are reducing fire, freeze, or shock effects, adding shields and regeneration, boosting damage and range, or triggering surprises like explosions and reinforcements when a building goes down, Gadgets add a whole new layer of strategy to your defenses.
Gadgets can be attached to buildings in your home base and come in different qualities, from Common to Epic. Each one boosts the building it is attached to and can be improved further through leveling and ranking up, letting you build a defense that fits your style.
Recruitment
Leaders and Gadgets are obtained through a new system called "Recruitment".
Keycards are used for Recruitment attempts which award Leaders, Gadgets, and Circuit Blocks.
At launch, you will have access to Field Recruitment, which includes standard Leaders and Gadgets, with special Recruitment events coming in the future.
To make Recruitment fairer, a guarantee system has also been added. If you do not receive a high-rarity reward after a certain number of attempts, the game will guarantee one.
New Resources
This update introduces several new resources tied to Leaders, Gadgets, and Recruitment:
Keycards
Used to open Recruitment boxes that reward Leaders and Gadgets.
Keycards can be earned in various ways, including Cycle of Evil and events.
Card Pieces
Used in the Card Piece Shop and can be exchanged for Keycards.
Card Pieces can be earned through events and sources such as Daily Tasks.
Field Manuals & Action Reports
Used to upgrade Leader abilities.
These can be obtained through various shops and events.
Modules
Used to level up Gadgets.
Modules are obtained by scrapping excess Gadgets.
Circuit Blocks
Used in the Circuit Block Shop.
Circuit blocks are earned during recruitment.
Daily Tasks
To make every day in Boom Beach even more rewarding, Daily Tasks have been added to the Activities menu, giving you an additional way to earn Card Pieces every day.
Free Instant Training for Everyone
To celebrate this major update, troop training will be free for 1 month, until April 16.
If you already have Instant Training, fear not. The free time will be added on top of your existing duration.
Now is the perfect time to jump in, experiment with new Leaders, try out Gadgets, and put your strategies to the test.
Black Markets and New Shops
The Shop of Evil button in the Active Events menu has been changed to Black Markets, a new
centralized hub for the game’s different shops.
This hub includes the Shop of Evil, Card Piece Shop, Circuit Block Shop, and Sonar Ops Shop.
Two new shops have been added in this update:
Card Piece Shop
Use Card Pieces to obtain Keycards and other items.
Circuit Block Shop
Spend Circuit Blocks on rewards available through this new shop.
Cycle of Evil Changes
Rewards for the Cycle of Evil have been updated to provide a better experience.
These events now once again award base-building resources, similar to how they originally did, in addition to Evil Coins. The amount of Evil Coins has been reduced accordingly.
As part of this change, base-building resources have been removed from the Shop of Evil, since they are now added back into event rewards for clearing these stages.
Community Events
This update also introduces Community Events!
These are events where all players work together towards a shared goal. Every player’s effort counts, and by joining forces as a community, everyone can help unlock rewards.
The Community Event going live today is the Leader Deployment Community Event, where every Leader deployed contributes to a shared community total and helps unlock rewards for everyone.
For more information, check out the Community Event blog!
The Road Ahead
With a major update like this, the question naturally becomes: what’s next?
We believe strongly in the future of Boom Beach, and we have grown the team working on the game to help support that future.
A more official roadmap will come later, but for now, here are some of the topics currently on our radar for future updates (in no particular order):
HQ 29
Complete matchmaking system overhaul
New Events
Customizable Player Profile
Social feature additions and improvements
Player Journey Overhaul
First-Time User Experience improvement
Returning Player Experience improvements
Task Force and Operations additions and improvements
Continued quality-of-life updates based on player feedback
Other Changes and Fixes
All Training Grounds missions now award 10 Time Savers, with the final two missions awarding 20 Time Savers. This is not a buff, but a rebalance of how Time Savers are distributed.
Fixed an issue where reinforcing a single Landing Craft deducted the Gold cost but did not start training the correct number of troops.
Fixed an issue that allowed hacked clients to deploy more troops than should fit in Landing Crafts.
Fixed some cases where pressing multiple UI buttons at the same time could cause unintended behavior.
Fixed an issue where Warships HUD Engraving values were swapped while spectating and watching replays, causing the opponent’s value to be shown as the player’s value and vice versa.