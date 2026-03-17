Squad Leaders bring a whole new layer of madness to the battlefield. Each Leader commands their own squad, comes with unique active or passive abilities, and opens up new ways to attack.

From teleporting Heavies to stealthy Zookas and other unexpected tactical twists, Leaders give you more ways than ever to shape your army and experiment with your strategy.

Each Leader is tied to a specific troop type and leads their own squad into battle. Some abilities are always active, while others can be triggered during battle, giving you even more ways to adapt your attacks. Leaders can also be upgraded, letting you improve their abilities and unlock talents as you develop new strategies.