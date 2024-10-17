There’s a new Box: THE DEAD BOX! And you can get 10 of them for FREE in the #DeadGame event if the whole community reaches 20 billion Takedowns!!

The #DeadGame event starts RIGHT NOW and ends on October 31st!

In a Dead Box you can find:

- ALL the non-exclusive Brawl-O-Ween Skins (including the recently released Zombie Skins and 199 Gem Skins!)

- Brawl-O-Ween themed Pins, Profile Icons, and Sprays

- Coins, Star Powers, Gadgets, and Hypercharges! (no Power Points)

- Bling

- Gems

- And Brawlers!

MORE REWARDS!

On the way to 20 billion Takedowns, you can unlock more in-game events and a Hypercharge Starr Drop!

- Double Mastery Madness event starting RIGHT NOW!

- At 5 billion Takedowns - Double XP

- At 10 billion Takedowns - HYPERCHARGE STARR DROP!!

- At 15 billion Takedowns - Double daily Starr Drops

- At 20 billion Takedowns - 10 Dead Boxes for everyone!*

*The 10 Dead Boxes will only be delivered on October 31st even if the milestone is reached earlier.

How to get 20 billion Takedowns?

Every Brawler you defeat in a match counts as a Takedown. If the whole community reaches 20 Billion Takedowns during the #DeadGame event, everyone will get 10 Dead Boxes. You can also DOUBLE your progress by playing the zombie-themed Game Modes (Zombie Brawl, Dead Weight and Zombie Plunder). Each takedown in these game modes counts as doubled!

They will be rotating daily throughout the #DeadGame event!

SPECIAL GIVEAWAY!!

During the event, 5 lucky players will be able to get ALL THE ITEMS from the Dead Box, including all Brawlers, Skins, and Resources by participating in this special giveaway!

To participate in the giveaway, post a screenshot or a video on social of you playing any of the zombie game modes and use the #DeadGame and #BrawlStars hashtags in your post!

At the end of the event, on October 31st, we will pick 5 lucky winners and deliver the rewards directly!

QUESTIONS YOU MIGHT HAVE!!!

Will the non-exclusive Brawl-O-Ween Skins also be available in the Shop?

A: Yes! All of them! The older ones with a discount and the new ones at full price

Can I get more Dead Boxes?

A: We’ll have 10 for free if the milestone is reached, and if you would like to get more, there’ll also be more boxes for Gems in the Shop.

Will I know if I win the giveaway?

A: Yes, you’ll get a message in your game inbox. We won’t share the names of the winners publicly to respect their privacy. If they want to share they won, they are allowed to.

Is it true that Marzio has been dead for 100 years, and what we see now is a ghost of him?

A: Definitely