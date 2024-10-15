It’s that time of the year when we rework a whole system again! This time, it’s the Trophy Season Reset!





What are the main problems with this system?

It’s unnecessarily complex and not fun

On top of that, the rewards suck!

It discourages players from using their favorite Brawlers (because at one point it becomes too hard to push them)

Also the matchmaking times get too long at high Trophy matches



Our goals with the new system are:

Make the system clearer (not necessarily simpler) and fun!

Make it more welcoming to casuals, but also more meaningful for ladder warriors

Make it more rewarding and therefore more engaging

Remove the friction from playing high Trophy Brawlers





So, here’s all that is changing:

We are adding more Tiers and making the system clearer and more rewarding!