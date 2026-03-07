2025 in Review

On top of Buzz Lightyear we created a series of Skins around the Toy Story IP and a temporary event in January 2025 focused around the Pizza Planet Arcade, with lighthearted variations of 2v2 Game Modes as well as some new game modes like (the controversial) Air Hockey.. Playing in the January season would allow you to unlock new skins, the new Brawler Meeple and ultimately a Buzz Lightyear skin for Surge - for FREE! All of this was accompanied by a series of videos featuring Buzz Lightyear and a series of Brawl Stars characters - the animations alone accumulating 40,000,000+ views. You could say we were (and still are) quite proud of the quality of content we produced, both inside and outside of the game.

On paper this all sounds good. So how did it go?

Well, unfortunately I have to say: not great. While we created some serious buzz (no pun intended) about Buzz Lightyear in Brawl Stars, his temporary release negatively impacted the game in different ways: he was seriously overpowered and for a time omnipresent, disrupting matchmaking and the regular gameflow. It was clear that Buzz caused a lot of grief in the community, at the same time a lot of players were playing him a lot and having fun doing so, which was especially visible when we removed him: we saw an immediate decline in activity.

But that’s not where it ended. Instead of releasing Meeple like previous Brawlers at the end of the month (of December 2024), we thought it would be nice to make him available for FREE for all players as part of the Pizza Planet Arcade event. This turned out to be a mistake and had some unintended consequences. For those of you who had all Brawlers unlocked before the season ended, Credits accumulated on the Brawl Pass would go towards Fame instead, which didn’t feel great.

To make things worse, the unlockable Skins in the event store were not Toy Story themed, which felt inconsistent and somewhat random. To add insult to injury, we introduced a bug related to the event currency which created quite the mess. In general, the January 2025 event was underwhelming pretty much from all angles - and this showed in the results with revenue and monthly active players dropping by around 20% from December 2024 to February 2025.

Seasonality is real and it is quite usual to see player behaviors and engagement shift whenever people go back to school/work after periods of holiday, but in January/February 2025 we lost more Daily Active Players than what can be expected. A clear step-change. We started seeing this trend in January but we were not equipped to pivot fast enough for the following update.

Update 60 released at the end of February 2025. The update was end-game player centric, with a clear focus on a Ranked System refresh. It also delivered two new Brawlers that both were well received by you: Finx and Lumi as well as a smaller collaboration with the card game UNO™.