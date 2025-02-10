In the newest, most cursed community event in Brawl Stars history, Bo is on the hunt for his sweet Brawlentine, and YOU get to pick who he takes out on a date!
You just have to go to the News Tab and VOTE between 2 Brawler contestants competing for Bo’s affection.
Together with each poll, you will also accumulate rewards into a pool that will be unlocked when the event ends on February 20th!
But that’s not all! If the whole community achieves a certain number of votes in a poll, the rewards associated with that poll will be DOUBLED! Each poll will have a specific target visible in the poll itself!
A new poll will take place every 2 days, and between those days, a different bonus event will begin, such as Double XP, Mastery Madness, and Double Daily Starr Drops!
On the last day of the event, the last poll with all the finalists will take place, and everyone in the community must come together to finally pick WHO GETS TO PASSIONATELY KISS BO!
Day 1
Jacky VS Charlie
3 Presents OR 6 Presents (doubled)
Day 2
Double XP
Day 3
Mandy VS Lola
500 Coins OR 1000 Coins
Day 4
50% Mastery Madness
Day 5
Angelo VS Amber
2500 Bling OR Romantic Dynamike (and 2500 Bling)
Day 6
Double Starr Drops
Day 7
Rico VS Piper
10 Starr Drops - 20 Starr Drops
Day 8
100% Mastery Madness
Day 9
Mortis VS Melodie
1 Hypercharge Starr Drop OR 2 Hypercharge Starr Drops!!!!!
Day 10
Final poll between the finalists
Additionally, we’ll be bringing back the most played 2v2 modes throughout the whole event!
The final set of rewards will then be delivered after the final poll on February 20th!
Angelo
Amber
Charlie
Jacky
Lola
Mandy
Melodie
Mortis
Piper
Rico
This time, you’ll get a chance to win 1 million Gems and split them with your best buddy!
To enter the giveaway, just post a Brawlentine’s message to your other Brawl-half! It can be on any social media. Just make sure to use the #Brawlentines and #BrawlStars hashtags!
We’ll pick 5 winners on the last day of the event, and they will share their prize with their special someone!
That’s all! The event starts now and will end on February 20th, so start voting!