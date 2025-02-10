You just have to go to the News Tab and VOTE between 2 Brawler contestants competing for Bo’s affection.

Together with each poll, you will also accumulate rewards into a pool that will be unlocked when the event ends on February 20th!

But that’s not all! If the whole community achieves a certain number of votes in a poll, the rewards associated with that poll will be DOUBLED! Each poll will have a specific target visible in the poll itself!

A new poll will take place every 2 days, and between those days, a different bonus event will begin, such as Double XP, Mastery Madness, and Double Daily Starr Drops!

On the last day of the event, the last poll with all the finalists will take place, and everyone in the community must come together to finally pick WHO GETS TO PASSIONATELY KISS BO!