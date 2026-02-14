This Brawlentines you finally get to fulfill your dream... to DATE A BRAWLER!

From February 14th until February 25th, you will get to date 5 Brawlers and even be rewarded for it!



ABOUT THE DATES



All dates will take place in the in-game News tab, and just like in real life, each date is split into 2 Phases:

PHASE 1: The Community has 1 day to complete a goal consisting of getting 20 million Takedowns with the Brawler you're about to date. Completing the goal rewards everyone with a Love Box and unlocks the date!

PHASE 2: The real date begins! You’ll interact with the Brawler, get to know their miserable lives, and share in their emotional baggage BUT AT THE END is where the fun begins. The Community must make a final choice together. This choice will impact the Love meter for the Brawler, and the happier the Brawler is, the better the reward everyone gets!





LOVE METER

The final choice impacts the Love Meter! The higher the Love Meter is, the better the rewards!

The community has 1 full day to debate and figure out which choice is best! Think about what each Brawler would like based on their interests and personalities to make the best choice. You can also change your personal choice while the timer is active, but once the countdown ends, the Love Meter is locked in and determines the reward level!



REWARDS

Completing the goal in Phase 1 always rewards a Love Box, but at the end of each date you also get a reward that scales up depending on how happy the Brawler is with the choice picked by the community:

DATE 1 : 500 Coins, 1000 Coins or 2000 Coins

DATE 2 : 500 Power Points, 1000 PP or 2000 PP (PPPPPPPPPP)

DATE 3 : 2, 5 or 8 Chaos Drops

DATE 4 : A Spray, a Pin OR a Legendary Skin: Jock Stu!

DATE 5: 1000 XP Doubler, 1000 PPXP or Angelo for FREE!





COMMUNITY GIVEAWAY

10 random players will get 2 sets of 1 Million Gems! One for the winner and one for a special person of their choice!

To participate:

Share a screenshot on Social Media with the final option you picked for each date and use the hashtags #Brawlentines and #Brawlstars

The more days you share your picks, the higher the chances of getting picked!

Winners will be contacted on social media after the event ends on February 25th



The first date is live already! Get 20 million takedowns with Amber to unlock her date!