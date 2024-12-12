Happy Birthday to all of us! It’s Brawl Stars’ 6th birthday since our global launch!

So as always, we’ll celebrate from today, until the Brawlidays! Which means… PRESENTS!



Here’s what you should know about it!

Buzz Lightyear is available FOR FREE now in the Brawlidays Calendar (available in the Shop).

Complete Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Mastery Track before he leaves the game!

Mega Tree event! Join a club, use your tickets, and collect Presents to open it on December 25th.

BUZZ LIGHTYEAR HAS LANDED IN BRAWL STARS!

You can collect Buzz Lightyear FOR FREE in the Brawlidays Calendar!

Buzz Lightyear is a temporary Brawler available from December 12th to February 4th.

He has his own Space Ranger Mastery with unique items. Complete it before he leaves the game!

Buzz Lightyear starts at power level INFINITY with a Gadget and a Hypercharge (no Starr Power).

He has 3 different modes, Wing, Laser, and Saber Mode. Each one of these changes Buzz Lightyear’s main attack and Super.

Every trophy you collect with Buzz Lightyear will already count towards the Trophy Boxes.

BRAWLIDAYS CALENDAR!

From today until December 25th, you will get a freebie every day! Starting with Buzz Lightyear on day one! Here’s the list!

DAY 1 - Buzz Lightyear

DAY 2 - Player Icon

DAY 3 - 1 Present

DAY 4 - Pin

DAY 5 - 1 Present

DAY 6 - Player Icon

DAY 7 - 1 Present

DAY 8 - Pin

DAY 9 - 1 Present

DAY 10 - Pin

DAY 11 - 1 Present

DAY 12 - Player Icon

DAY 13 - Legendary Starr Drop

DAY 14 - Spray and 1 Hypercharge Drop

These Freebies will be available until December 31st, so collect ALL OF THEM!

MEGA TREE CLUB EVENT

If you are not in a Club, JOIN A CLUB!

From December 12th to 25th, everyone in your Club, including you, will receive 3 tickets every day.

Use those tickets in the Mega Tree event to get WINS!

For every 25 Club Wins, you and your Club will get one Present to be opened on December 25th.

In Mega Tree you’ll play random Game Modes with random Modifiers (just as in Mega Pig)

PRESENTS AND SKINS

Toy Story Skins will only be available in the Shop!

Toy Skins is a different Skins group and will be first available inside Presents.

From Presents, you can get resources, including Gems, Bling, Skins, Brawlers, Hypercharges, and the newly released Toy Skins!

The Toy Skins will also be available in the Shop on December 25th

THANK YOU!

Thank you for being part of one more year of Brawl Stars and enjoy the freebies!