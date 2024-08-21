Would you rather get 10 Mega Boxes OR 60 Starr Drops? The community will decide!

The #BoxVsDrops community event starts RIGHT NOW with DOUBLE STARR DROPS and DOUBLE XP and ends on August 25th!

We are back to tracking TAKEDOWNS in every game mode (including Friendly Matches), and we’ll have 3 milestones. They are:

2 Billion Takedowns - vote for 1 Mega Box or 6 Starr Drops

8 Billion Takedowns - vote for 2 Mega Boxes or 12 Starr Drops

16 Billion Takedowns - vote for 7 Mega Boxes or 42 Starr Drops

The option with more votes will be delivered in the Shop to the whole community! Once a milestone is reached, a new poll will be available in this article to decide the next reward!

Important note: you need at least 400 Trophies to claim the rewards.

GIVEAWAYS

You will have a very tiny, but amazing chance of being picked on your giveaway! We’ll be giving 100 Mega Boxes OR 50 Legendary Starr Drops! You decide!

To participate, all you have to do is:

Post a screenshot or video of your vote on any social media and convince your followers to vote for the same option as you!

Use the #BoxVsDrops and #Brawlstars hashtags!

We’ll pick 10 lucky winners at the end of the event on the 25th of August!