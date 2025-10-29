There are 20 doors and 20 hidden rewards behind each door!

But you can only get 10 doors!

Each day, the community has until the end of the day to complete 80 Million Quests to earn a key that opens a door. To help achieve this goal, extra Quests and special Mega Quests will be added to the game regularly!

To decide which door will be opened, the community must vote in-game in the news tab! If you're reading this, then you know how to get there! (or here?)

The door opening and reward reveals will be shown with pre-recorded videos on Brawl’s social media channels each day at 8:00 am UTC.

Only one door can be opened each day, except for the last day, when the community will get to open three doors at the same time!

REWARDS:

1 Hypercharge Starr Drop

10 Sushi Rolls

10 Random Starr Drops

1 Random Starr Drop

3 Pumpkin Boxes

Manga Kenji Hypercharge Skin

2 Mega Boxes

1 Ultra Trophy Box

20 Gems

1 Gem

Lumi (fallback = 1000 Credits)

1000 Power Points

500 Power Points

200 Power Points

1000 Coins

200 Coins

1 Coin

500 Credits

Brawl-O-Ween Spray

Mortis deleted from the game for two whole days!

SPECIAL GIVEAWAY

10 players can get 1 MILLION GEMS!

All you have to do is share a screenshot of the door you're voting for each day on social media and use the hashtags #ScaryDoors and #BrawlStars! The more days you share your vote, the higher the chances of getting picked!



FAQ:

When am I getting the rewards of the day?

At 8:00 AM UTC every day of the event if the key was unlocked, even if the bar has been completed earlier.

Can we get the same rewards multiple times?

No, once a door is opened, it is removed from the voting pool.

I have completed all my Quests. How can I help more?

Tell your friends to do the same!

I don't have Kenji. How can I claim the Manga Kenji Hypercharge Skin?

If you don't own Kenji, the Manga Kenji Hypercharge Skin will be added to the Skin Bank!