The Brawl Stars Community will be split into 2 teams, and before the matches start, the Community will decide which teams they are (choosing logos, names, etc.).

Over the first 2 days, both teams will vote to build their teams from scratch:

Day 1 | Pick Your Name: Mix and match words from two pools (adjectives + nouns) to vote on your team's name.

Day 2 | Design Your Badge: Choose your badge shape, color, and icon to represent your team throughout the tournament.



THE TOURNAMENT

Once the teams are formed, the adidas Starr Cup Tournament kicks off, a 12-day competition split across 2 stages.

STAGE 1 | GROUP STAGE (June 20 - June 25)

The tournament runs with 3 group matches. Some are against NPC Brawler teams, featuring Brawlers from the Ranger Ranch trio, Candy Stand, and more. But don't let that fool you, the competition is real!

How do matches work?

Each match lasts 2 days. During that time, your team needs to fill the Community bar before the opponent does, and the way you do it is by winning Super Brawl Ball matches, a new Game Mode! The NPC teams have their own bars that fill over time, so make sure your team stays ahead of theirs!

GROUP MATCH 3 (June 24 to 25)

This is the first real showdown: Community Team 1 vs. Community Team 2, and it is your first shot at settling the score!

STAGE 2 | ELIMINATION STAGE (June 26 - July 1)

After the Group Stage:

Quarter-Finals (June 26 to 27)

Semi-Finals (June 28 to 29)

Grand Finals (June 30 to July 1), Community Team 1 vs. Community Team 2 The rematch!

In the Grand Finals, both teams race to fill their bar first. There's no waiting for time to run out; whoever fills it first wins the adidas Starr Cup Tournament!