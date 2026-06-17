THE ADIDAS STARR CUP IS ON!
The adidas Starr Cup is the first football Community Event where players come together to build their own Brawl Ball teams and compete in a full-blown tournament for the ultimate prize: the title of adidas Champion! On top of this Title, you can also get a free Brawler, a free Skin, Chaos Drops, and more!
The Event starts now and ends July 1 (final rewards delivered by July 2), featuring NPC Brawler teams, two real Community teams, and a Grand Final rematch that'll decide everything! Let's goooo 🔥
HOW IT WORKS
The Brawl Stars Community will be split into 2 teams, and before the matches start, the Community will decide which teams they are (choosing logos, names, etc.).
Over the first 2 days, both teams will vote to build their teams from scratch:
Day 1 | Pick Your Name:
Mix and match words from two pools (adjectives + nouns) to vote on your team's name.
Day 2 | Design Your Badge:
Choose your badge shape, color, and icon to represent your team throughout the tournament.
THE TOURNAMENT
Once the teams are formed, the adidas Starr Cup Tournament kicks off, a 12-day competition split across 2 stages.
STAGE 1 | GROUP STAGE (June 20 - June 25)
The tournament runs with 3 group matches. Some are against NPC Brawler teams, featuring Brawlers from the Ranger Ranch trio, Candy Stand, and more. But don't let that fool you, the competition is real!
How do matches work?
Each match lasts 2 days. During that time, your team needs to fill the Community bar before the opponent does, and the way you do it is by winning Super Brawl Ball matches, a new Game Mode! The NPC teams have their own bars that fill over time, so make sure your team stays ahead of theirs!
GROUP MATCH 3 (June 24 to 25)
This is the first real showdown: Community Team 1 vs. Community Team 2, and it is your first shot at settling the score!
STAGE 2 | ELIMINATION STAGE (June 26 - July 1)
After the Group Stage:
Quarter-Finals
(June 26 to 27)
Semi-Finals
(June 28 to 29)
Grand Finals
(June 30 to July 1),
Community Team 1 vs. Community Team 2
The rematch!
In the Grand Finals, both teams race to fill their bar first. There's no waiting for time to run out; whoever fills it first wins the adidas Starr Cup Tournament!
adidas Half-Time Challenges
To keep things spicy, on the second day of each match, there'll be an adidas Half-Time Challenge, which will earn you a bonus reward on top of everything else. Every 2 days by 08:00 UTC, we will post a short video with more info, so stay tuned to the event screen and our socials!
REWARDS
Here's a list of the rewards you can get throughout the event, plus the upgraded versions if the Community completes the adidas Half-time challenges:
1000 XP Doublers or Brawler Jae-yong (1000 Credits fallback)
3000 Bling or Gridiron Otis Skin
Mega Trophy Box or Ultra Trophy Box
5 Chaos Drops or 10 Chaos Drops
1000 Coins or 2000 Coins
1000 Power Points or 2000 Power Points
SPECIAL GIVEAWAY
We're giving away 1 MILLION COINS + 1 MILLION POWER POINTS to a total of 10 players!
How to participate?
Share a daily video on socials (Instagram, X, Reddit, or TikTok) showing off your best Super Ball goal!
Use the hashtags: #adidas #BrawlStars
The winners will be contacted after the event ends, which might take a few days.
Good luck, everyone!