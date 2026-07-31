2026 Brawl Stars World Finals Ticketing Guide
The biggest event in Brawl Stars history heads to Japan this November, with fans able to secure tickets from 1 August.
Tickets for the 2026 Brawl Stars World Finals go on general sale from Saturday 1 August at 17:00 JST. Fans from around the world will have the opportunity to witness the season's biggest event live as the world's best Brawl Stars teams compete for a share of the $1,000,000 USD prize pool.
General ticket sale: Saturday 1 August, 17:00 JST.
EVENT DATES:
Friday 20 November to Sunday 22 November 2026
Doors open: 10:00 JST daily.
Show starts: 12:00 JST daily.
WHERE:
Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan.
Fans can expect:
Three days of world-class Brawl Stars Esports action.
The world's top teams battling to become 2026 World Champions.
Exclusive in-game rewards for attendees.
A live arena experience alongside thousands of passionate Brawl Stars fans.
VIP Experiences Available
Alongside General Admission tickets, fans can choose from three premium VIP experiences, all available as 3-day packages:
Ultimate Starr Package - 33,370 JPY (incl. fees)
Premium seating with the closest view of the World Finals trophy lift.
Main stage access and professional photo opportunities.
Exclusive private meet and greet.
Merchandise voucher.
Exclusive VIP lanyard.
Diamond commemorative coin and physical event pin.
Three exclusive in-game pins, including the Ultimate Starr Package exclusive pin.
Starr Player - 24,970 JPY (incl. fees)
Main stage access and photo opportunities.
Merchandise voucher.
VIP lanyard.
Gold commemorative coin and physical event pin.
Two exclusive in-game pins.
Pin Collector - 20,770 JPY (incl. fees)
VIP lanyard.
Silver commemorative coin and physical event pin.
Two exclusive in-game pins.
Ticket Information
Reserved seating.
Maximum of eight tickets per purchase.
Re-entry permitted throughout the event.
VIP packages available while stocks last.
Pin and VIP Package Redemption:
For VIP:
All perks, including your goodie bag and in‑game items, can only be redeemed by attending the event. When purchasing tickets, you’ll be asked to provide your Player Tag during checkout.
For GA:
General Admission pins can only be redeemed by attending the event. When purchasing tickets, you’ll be asked to provide your Player Tag during checkout.