South Asia and South East Asia will each host their own open qualifiers. The top 2 teams from each qualifier, totaling 16 teams, will advance to the Regional Leagues.

These 16 teams will be divided into two Regional Leagues, where they will compete in a Group Stage, Single Round Robin format. The top 8 teams will earn a spot in the Regional League Finals, where they will compete in a Double-Elimination format, with 6 teams advancing to the Decider Playoffs.

In this final two-day event, the 6 remaining teams will be narrowed down to 4 during an intense group stage. On the final day, representatives from South Asia and South East Asia will face off in a double-elimination bracket to determine the tournament champion, who will receive an invitation to the Brawl Cup.

Register now for the open qualifiers!



📘 Full rulebook: tinyurl.com/RTBCSESARulebook-v1