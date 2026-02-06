Announcing Road to Brawl Cup SESA!
We are excited to introduce the first part of the two-leg journey in the SESA subregion: the Road to Brawl Cup SESA! This is the gateway for South Asia and South East Asia teams to fight for regional pride, a spot at Brawl Cup 2026, and a share of the $5,000 prize pool.
Format
South Asia and South East Asia will each host their own open qualifiers. The top 2 teams from each qualifier, totaling 16 teams, will advance to the Regional Leagues.
These 16 teams will be divided into two Regional Leagues, where they will compete in a Group Stage, Single Round Robin format. The top 8 teams will earn a spot in the Regional League Finals, where they will compete in a Double-Elimination format, with 6 teams advancing to the Decider Playoffs.
In this final two-day event, the 6 remaining teams will be narrowed down to 4 during an intense group stage. On the final day, representatives from South Asia and South East Asia will face off in a double-elimination bracket to determine the tournament champion, who will receive an invitation to the Brawl Cup.
Register now for the open qualifiers!
South Asia
South East Asia
📘 Full rulebook: tinyurl.com/RTBCSESARulebook-v1
Schedule
Open qualifiers: February 19–22
Regional Leagues: February 27–28
Regional League Finals: March 1
Decider Playoffs: March 7–8
📆 Detailed schedule in the RTBC SESA Rulebook: tinyurl.com/RTBCSESARulebook-v1
Don’t miss out on the action!
Reddyset and wigglyspoo will guide you through this exciting journey to the Brawl Cup on these channels:
Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/reddyset
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/reddyset
X (formerly Twitter):