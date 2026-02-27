BRAND NEW CLUB ICONS, SPRAYS, PINS 🔥
As February comes to a close with another series of epic monthly finals and the announcement of the location for Brawl Cup we’re unveiling the next chapter of the partner esports club cosmetics! We’re not bringing you just one new set - we’re coming in hot with new animated profile icons, new sprays, and new pins for every partner club!
WHERE CAN I FIND THE COSMETICS?
All of the new sprays, pins and profile icons are available for purchase in-game right now (go to Shop -> Cosmetics -> Themes and click the esports icon). They’ll also feature on the shop front page from February 27-March 1 with a limited-time discount bundle.
WHAT IS THE CLUB PARTNER PROGRAM?
The Club Partner Program is a collaboration between Supercell and select esports organizations, bringing their competitive prestige to Brawl Esports. Their in-game pins, profile icons, and sprays are how you can directly support your favorite clubs as they continue to showcase Brawl Stars at its highest level.
These organizations are: Team Heretics, FUT Esports, LOUD, Reply Totem, Tribe Gaming, NAVI, ZETA DIVISION, Team Hmble and SK Gaming!
WHERE CAN I WATCH BSC!?
Our next East Asia and EMEA shows go live next month on March 14-15 with South America and North America on March 21 and 22 respectively. You can check the show times, watch live and earn FREE rewards on event.brawlstars.com!
Also check out the BSC roadmap video, and our brand new documentary Chasing Glory.
Brawl on!