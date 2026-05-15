Your guide to Brawl Cup Berlin

It's time for the Battle of the Regions as we head to Berlin for the first in-person event of the year: Brawl Cup! With the world's top teams ready to bring the intensity, Berlin is set to deliver a celebration of skill, strategy, and pure Brawl Stars passion.

From clutch plays to hometown heroes, expect high stakes, huge moments, and a sold-out crowd as the best 12 teams from around the world battle to win additional Last Chance Qualifier and World Final spots for their region.

Watching at Home

Contents

Participating teams & tournament format

Schedule

Where to Watch

Stay In Touch

Participating teams and Tournament format

Berlin will open its doors to 12 of Brawl Stars' best teams from across the globe. After an intense round of group-stages, fought across 2 days, the top 8 teams will progress to the play-offs.



Here are the 12 teams that have qualified for Brawl Cup Berlin:

Only Realm (NA)

Tribe Gaming (NA)

Bounty Hunters (SA)

Eternal Esports (SA)

Crazy Racoon (EA)

Zeta Division (EA)

FUT Esports (EMEA)

HUMBLE (EMEA)

Ace Xero (Chinese Mainland)

Toxic Lotus (Chinese Mainland)

Revenant XSpark (Road to Brawl Cup SESA)

BC* Gaming SA (Road to Brawl Cup SA West



The group stage kicks off the tournament on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th with 4 groups of 3 teams playing a single round-robin. All matches are Bo5xBo3. The top 2 teams in each group qualify for the playoffs happening on Sunday 17th.

The playoffs feature a single elimination bracket with all matches being Bo5xBo3.

Where to Watch

The best place to watch Brawl Cup is at event.brawlstars.com. Place predictions and earn rewards on the site. Predictions are now live!

Going to the arena:

Contents

Dates & location

Activities at the event

Safety Measures

Privacy & Image Rights

The tournament will unfold across 3 action-packed days from May 15th to May 17th.

Venue Details:

Venue: Uber Eats Musical Hall

Address: Uber Platz 2, 10243 Berlin, Germany

Ticket Information:

Tickets are sold out!

Age Restriction:

This event is rated USK 12. Children under 12 are not permitted in the Uber Eats Musical Hall. Guests aged 12–15 may attend only when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (aged 18 or above). A parent or legal guardian who cannot be present but wishes to appoint someone else to accompany their child must complete the form below to grant that person custodial authority. The designated adult and the child must each bring their own ID, along with a copy of the parent or guardian's ID, and a fully completed and signed consent form, which can be found below:

English Age Restrictions | Uber Eats Music Hall

German Jugendschutz | Uber Eats Music Hall



The minor must carry these documents at all times during the event and present them to security upon request. The signature on the form must be verifiable through the copy of the ID.

Uber Eats Musical Hall Door Opening Times:

Friday 15th May - venue doors will open at 12:00pm local

Saturday 16th May - venue doors will open at 12:00pm local

Sunday 17th May - venue doors will open at 12:00pm local

Activities at the event

Brawl Stars Merch:

Official Brawl Stars merch will be available all weekend.*

*whilst stocks last.

Starr Park Berlin

A piece of Starr Park is coming to Berlin on the Uber Platz right next door to the arena. This area is free to enter for everyone - ticket holders and non-ticket holders. Visit Starr Park Berlin and receive in-game rewards!

Meet & Greets:

Select teams will be taking part in meet & greets throughout the event. These will be organised around the teams' schedules on-site.

Follow us on X at @Brawl_esports for meet & greet updates.

Cosplay

We can't wait to see all the amazing cosplays you've been preparing and perfecting on-site at Brawl Cup.

Costumes and props:

Should not pose any danger to others and/or yourself.

Must follow specific requirements as part of the rules for cosplay which can be found in the cosplay guidelines.

Must not contain any symbols or markings forbidden by local legislation.

Must be inspected and validated by on-site security personnel.

Must be kept covered or hidden during transportation to the venue.

Prop weapons must be easily distinguishable as fake from 20 feet or 6 meters away must be soft and flexible

Face coverings must be removed during the search process and entry into the venue. This includes coverings such as gas masks, goggles, costume masks etc.

Safety Measures

Please note health and safety measures may be updated up until the event, based on the evolution of the situation and local authorities' guidelines.

Elements of the show potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

Please find the venue's health & safety guidelines:

https://www.uber-eats-music-hall.de/en/en/your-visit/awareness-team

Privacy & Image Rights

By entering the Brawl Cup premise, please acknowledge that you may be filmed by Supercell and/or BLAST and/or their production agencies creating content about Brawl Stars and Brawl Cup.



Stay In Touch

Don't miss anything about the upcoming Brawl Cup by following us on X, Instagram and on our website.

X: https://x.com/Brawl_esports?lang=en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brawlstars_esports/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brawlstarsesports?lang=en-GB