Brawl Cup Tickets Available Now
The first in-person event of 2026 for the Brawl Stars Championship, the Brawl Cup, is heading to Berlin, Germany. 12 teams will fly in to compete for glory and additional spots for their region at the Last Chance Qualifier and Brawl Stars World Finals. Taking place at the Uber Eats Music Hall, this Battle of the Regions is set to be the biggest Brawl Cup ever!
Read up on all things Brawl Cup below.
Brawl Cup Berlin - Key info
2026’s Brawl Cup will take place at the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, Germany, from May 15-17 and will be livestreamed with brand new viewership rewards on event.brawlstars.com.
Ticketing Information:
Tickets are on sale from March 4th, 10am CET over HERE — Prices are as follows:*
3 day general admission (includes event access for all 3 days) - €90
Friday general admission - €30
Saturday general admission - €50
Sunday general admission - €50
3 day Starr Package - early bird price of €160, rising to €180
3 day family ticket - €130 (for 1 adult + 1 child), €155 (for adult + 2 children) - child tickets are for children aged 12 to 16.
*All prices are subject to fees.
Venue doors will open at 12pm local time (12:00 CEST) each day. The show will start at 12:45pm subject to change.
Attendee Information:
Alongside the Battle of the Regions, there is plenty going on around Brawl Cup.
Exclusive Pin and Postcard:
Ticket buyers will be rewarded with an exclusive Brawl Cup postcard as a commemorative item. This postcard will contain a unique QR code, for ticket holders to redeem their exclusive Brawl Cup in-game pin. You will collect the postcard inside the Uber Eats Music Hall. Each ticket holder will receive one postcard.
A piece of Starr Park:
Taking place alongside the Brawl Cup from May 15-17 at the Uberplatz, next to the Uber Eats Music Hall, we will have a visitor experience inspired by Starr Park. This space is free to visit for both ticket holders and non-ticket holders.
Brawl Stars Merch:
Official Brawl Stars merch will be available for purchase in the Starr Park area. More information coming soon on what will be available on X and Instagram.
Meet and Greets:
Exclusively for ticket holders, there will be meet and greets with legendary pro players throughout the event for fans to enjoy. Ticket holders will be informed directly with more information closer to the event.
Starr Package:
Experience Brawl Cup like never before with the Starr Package. By purchasing the Starr Package, you’ll gain unprecedented access to the event that will make you stand out from the crowd. Here’s what you will receive:
Best Available Seating:
Enjoy the event from the best seating section in the house for all three days. We guarantee you a prime viewing spot so you can take in all the action front and center.
VIP Exclusive Event Pin:
Show off in-game like never before with a special version of the visitor’s pin exclusive to Starr Package ticket holders.*
Stage Access & Photo Opportunities:
Step into the shoes of a professional player and take to the Brawl Cup stage. This is your chance to have photos taken with YOU on the main stage.
Included Merch:
Included in your Starr Package are 2 pieces of Brawl Stars merch: Crow Zipped Hoodie & Spike + Edgar White T-Shirt.
Official VIP Lanyard:
Your badge of honour. You’ll receive an exclusive Brawl Cup branded lanyard to wear around the event.
Brawl Cup Skin:
Flex in-game with the Brawl Cup skin.*
Skip-the-Line at Meet & Greets:
No waiting around for you! As a VIP ticket holder, you’ll be able to skip the queues at meet and greets throughout the weekend.
*You will receive your in-game items when attending the event through unique QR codes distributed inside the event venue. It is not possible to earn these perks without attending the event.
Media Opportunities:
Press and media interested in attending and covering Brawl Cup and gaining accreditation for the event via applying through the form on https://blast.tv/press
See you in Berlin!