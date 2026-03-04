The first in-person event of 2026 for the Brawl Stars Championship, the Brawl Cup, is heading to Berlin, Germany. 12 teams will fly in to compete for glory and additional spots for their region at the Last Chance Qualifier and Brawl Stars World Finals. Taking place at the Uber Eats Music Hall, this Battle of the Regions is set to be the biggest Brawl Cup ever!

Read up on all things Brawl Cup below.