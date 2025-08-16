October 10-12 is the Brawl Stars Championship Last Chance Qualifier, and IT’S TIME TO GET HYPED!!

Brawl Stars is taking over the Brazil Game Show and you don’t want to miss the first BSC event in South America.

16 teams across 7 regions will battle it out for 4 spots at the Brawl Stars World Finals. With a shot at international glory and their 2025 season on the line, for many teams, it comes down to this.

The Last Chance Qualifier takes place on October 10-12!