BRAWL GOES TO BRAZIL!
October 10-12 is the Brawl Stars Championship Last Chance Qualifier, and IT’S TIME TO GET HYPED!!
Brawl Stars is taking over the Brazil Game Show and you don’t want to miss the first BSC event in South America.
16 teams across 7 regions will battle it out for 4 spots at the Brawl Stars World Finals. With a shot at international glory and their 2025 season on the line, for many teams, it comes down to this.
The Last Chance Qualifier takes place on October 10-12!
The Brazil Game Show is the LARGEST expo in South America, and Brawl Stars is READY! If you want to see the best teams in the Brawl Stars Championship duke it out for one of four spots at the World Finals, make sure to pick up your tickets!
Link is here: https://www.brasilgameshow.com.br/ingressos/
Watching from home? Earn rewards on your Ranked Pro Pass!
With LCQ, we’ve got a whole new Ranked Pass! Log in with your Supercell ID, predict, interact, and earn rewards! The Haunted Dynamike skin is now available along with Starr Drops and other great rewards.
Head over to event.brawlstars.com to get started.
Good luck to all the competing teams and see you at the Brazil Game Show!
Mr. Brawl Esports