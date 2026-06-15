The first-ever Brawl Stars Challengers Finals are heading to Istanbul, Türkiye, on September 5-6, and tickets are now available to purchase!

Twelve teams representing 12 different Challengers regions will compete for the biggest prize available in Challengers: a place at the 2026 BSC Last Chance Qualifier and the opportunity to keep their BSC26 World Finals dreams alive.

BIG have already secured their place through the DACH region, while the remaining teams continue their fight for a spot in Istanbul. The full lineup will be confirmed once all regional Finals have concluded.