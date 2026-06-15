Brawl Stars Challengers Finals: Tickets Available Now!
The first-ever Brawl Stars Challengers Finals are heading to Istanbul, Türkiye, on September 5-6, and tickets are now available to purchase!
Twelve teams representing 12 different Challengers regions will compete for the biggest prize available in Challengers: a place at the 2026 BSC Last Chance Qualifier and the opportunity to keep their BSC26 World Finals dreams alive.
BIG have already secured their place through the DACH region, while the remaining teams continue their fight for a spot in Istanbul. The full lineup will be confirmed once all regional Finals have concluded.
Ticket Information
Tickets are now available to purchase, with two ticket tiers to choose from:
Early Bird: 300 TRY (limited availability, first come first served)
General Admission: 450 TRY
Tickets are sold on a per-day basis, meaning you can purchase a ticket for Day 1 (September 5), Day 2 (September 6), or both days.
Event Information
Dates: September 5-6, 2026
Venue: ESA Espor Arena, 42Maslak AVM
Address: Ahi Evran Cad. No:6/70, Kat 3, Sarıyer, Istanbul
Getting There
The ESA Espor Arena is inside the 42Maslak AVM shopping centre in the Sarıyer district of Istanbul. The easiest way to get there is via the M2 Metro line, get off at either Maslak or Hacıosman station, both of which are within walking distance of the venue.
Taxis and rideshare apps are also available across the area.
Good to Know
Tickets are day-specific (purchase separately for each day you plan to attend).
All ages are welcome (parental presence required for attendees under the age of 13).
Ticket holders will receive exclusive in-game rewards.
Stay up to date with all Brawl Stars Challengers news on official Brawl Stars Esports channels:
See you in Istanbul!