When is the stream?

January 24 EA // broadcast time: 19:00 JST / 10:00 UTC EMEA // broadcast time: 14:00 UTC

January 25 NA // broadcast time 14:00 EST / 19:00 UTC SA // broadcast time 20:00 BR / 23:00 UTC



Where can you watch?

The Invitational will be streamed live on twitch.tv/ReddySet and youtube.com/ReddySet to bring you the action.



Portuguese: https://www.twitch.tv/brunoclash

Spanish: https://www.twitch.tv/spiukbs

Traditional Chinese: https://www.youtube.com/@Chun (East Asia & EMEA)

Objective: Piloting Future Changes

This event is not just about the competition—it’s also a way for us to pilot test competitive format changes.