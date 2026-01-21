Skip to content
Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
21 Jan 2026
Blog – Brawl Stars

BSC PRESEASON ICEBREAKER

BSC: Preseason Invitational

Get ready! We are kicking off 2026 with an exciting, fan-friendly preseason event: the Preseason Icebreaker.

This 2-day online tournament features four invited teams from each region, playing in a single-elimination bracket. All matches will be a Best-of-5 (Bo5) set format, 4 teams from 4 regions will battle for their share of the $5,000 prize pool!

When, Where & Why

When is the stream? 

  • January 24

    • EA // broadcast time: 19:00 JST / 10:00 UTC 

    • EMEA  // broadcast time: 14:00 UTC  

  • January 25

    • NA  // broadcast time 14:00 EST / 19:00 UTC

    • SA // broadcast time 20:00 BR / 23:00 UTC

Where can you watch? 

The Invitational will be streamed live on twitch.tv/ReddySet and youtube.com/ReddySet to bring you the action.

Portuguese: https://www.twitch.tv/brunoclash
Spanish: https://www.twitch.tv/spiukbs
Traditional Chinese: https://www.youtube.com/@Chun (East Asia & EMEA)

Objective: Piloting Future Changes

This event is not just about the competition—it’s also a way for us to pilot test competitive format changes.

  • Game Modes: Players will be competing on the following game modes: 

    • Brawl Hockey

    • Basketbrawl

    • Present Plunder

    • Treasure Hunt

    • Hot Zone

  • Format Changes: 

    • Map Draft: We will be using the new map draft system (more details below on how this works).

    • Global Match Bans: Each team will have 2 blind global match bans in addition to their set bans.

Teams & Format

Who’s playing: 

East Asia:

EMEA:

South America:

North America:

GAME MODES

We’ll also be showcasing different game modes to spice up the competition! Hockey Brawl, Basketbrawl, Treasure Hunt, and Present Plunder will be where our teams take the stage!

Map Draft

How does it work? 

Map Draft > Global Match Bans > Brawler Draft (Picks & Bans) > Into Game

Teams will be drafting maps for each match from a predetermined map pool. 

Conditions:  

  • Maps from the same mode cannot be chosen twice.

  • Lower seed gets first pick

  • Tiebreaker maps are predetermined

The map pick order is as follows:

  • Lower seed (B) picks first map.

  • Higher seed (A) picks second map.

  • Lower seed (B) picks third map.

  • Higher seed (A) picks fourth map.

  • Fifth map is the default tiebreaker map.

Map Pool for Preseason Icebreaker: 

ModeBrawl HockeyBasketbrawlPresent PlunderHot Zone (Classic mode)Treasure Hunt
Map 1Super CenterTriple-DoubleCase of the MondaysOpen BusinessAncient Treasure
Map 2Slippery SlapBall HogJump to ConclusionsRing of FireHidden in Plain Sight
Map 3 + TiebreakerStarr GardenPocket PassThin WallsParallel PlaysExcellent Excavations

Global Match Bans

Ahead of each match, both teams submit two Global Bans: 

  • If a Brawler is banned by a team, the Brawler cannot be used for that specific matchup. 

  • Global Match Bans are blind (teams cannot see what the other team is banning). 

Don't miss out, and see you there!