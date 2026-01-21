BSC PRESEASON ICEBREAKER
BSC: Preseason Invitational
Get ready! We are kicking off 2026 with an exciting, fan-friendly preseason event: the Preseason Icebreaker.
This 2-day online tournament features four invited teams from each region, playing in a single-elimination bracket. All matches will be a Best-of-5 (Bo5) set format, 4 teams from 4 regions will battle for their share of the $5,000 prize pool!
When, Where & Why
When is the stream?
January 24
EA // broadcast time: 19:00 JST / 10:00 UTC
EMEA // broadcast time: 14:00 UTC
January 25
NA // broadcast time 14:00 EST / 19:00 UTC
SA // broadcast time 20:00 BR / 23:00 UTC
Where can you watch?
The Invitational will be streamed live on twitch.tv/ReddySet and youtube.com/ReddySet to bring you the action.
Portuguese: https://www.twitch.tv/brunoclash
Spanish: https://www.twitch.tv/spiukbs
Traditional Chinese: https://www.youtube.com/@Chun (East Asia & EMEA)
Objective: Piloting Future Changes
This event is not just about the competition—it’s also a way for us to pilot test competitive format changes.
Game Modes: Players will be competing on the following game modes:
Brawl Hockey
Basketbrawl
Present Plunder
Treasure Hunt
Hot Zone
Format Changes:
Map Draft: We will be using the new map draft system (more details below on how this works).
Global Match Bans: Each team will have 2 blind global match bans in addition to their set bans.
Teams & Format
Who’s playing:
East Asia:
ACCEPT
LEGEND KEN-G
NAI GHOS
EMEA:
South America:
North America:
F/A BOBBY
GAME MODES
We’ll also be showcasing different game modes to spice up the competition! Hockey Brawl, Basketbrawl, Treasure Hunt, and Present Plunder will be where our teams take the stage!
Map Draft
How does it work?
Map Draft > Global Match Bans > Brawler Draft (Picks & Bans) > Into Game
Teams will be drafting maps for each match from a predetermined map pool.
Conditions:
Maps from the same mode cannot be chosen twice.
Lower seed gets first pick
Tiebreaker maps are predetermined
The map pick order is as follows:
Lower seed (B) picks first map.
Higher seed (A) picks second map.
Lower seed (B) picks third map.
Higher seed (A) picks fourth map.
Fifth map is the default tiebreaker map.
Map Pool for Preseason Icebreaker:
|Mode
|Brawl Hockey
|Basketbrawl
|Present Plunder
|Hot Zone (Classic mode)
|Treasure Hunt
|Map 1
|Super Center
|Triple-Double
|Case of the Mondays
|Open Business
|Ancient Treasure
|Map 2
|Slippery Slap
|Ball Hog
|Jump to Conclusions
|Ring of Fire
|Hidden in Plain Sight
|Map 3 + Tiebreaker
|Starr Garden
|Pocket Pass
|Thin Walls
|Parallel Plays
|Excellent Excavations
Global Match Bans
Ahead of each match, both teams submit two Global Bans:
If a Brawler is banned by a team, the Brawler cannot be used for that specific matchup.
Global Match Bans are blind (teams cannot see what the other team is banning).
Don't miss out, and see you there!