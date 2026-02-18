February Recap | FUT Esports TAKEOVER
Welcome to the first Monthly Final Recap of the Brawl Stars Championship 2026 season. In this series, we’ll break down the biggest moments, standout performances, and defining storylines from each Monthly Event throughout the 2026 competitive year!
EMEA Monthly Finals
The #BSC26 season continued in EMEA on February 15, with the region hosting its first Monthly Finals of 2026. The event delivered a mix of early upsets, breakout performances, and new contenders asserting themselves at the top of the region.
Opening Matches:
SK Gaming 🆚 F/A CMM
🏆 EMEA February Winners: FUT Esports 🏆
FUT Esports entered the #BSC26 season with a new roster, reuniting former teammates Angelboy and Nob?, while adding highly anticipated rookie Guesti as the third player to complete their lineup.
The trio wasted no time finding its footing on the EMEA stage, as FUT Esports went on to claim the first EMEA Monthly Final title of the season, with a 3-1 victory over Hmble in the Grand Finals. The win marked FUT Esports’ first ever Monthly Final title in BSC, Angelboy’s first Monthly Final win since 2023, and also a first Monthly Final title for both Nob? and Guesti!
👉 Grand Finals: FUT Esports 🆚 Team Hmble
EMEA (Match Recaps)
SK Gaming 🆚 F/A CMM | Quarter-Final #1
F/A CMM opened the EMEA Monthly Finals with a major upset, defeating SK Gaming 3-2 to become the first Semi-Finalists!
After taking an early 2-0 lead (in Gem Grab and Brawl Ball), CMM closed out the series in Heist (Set 5), despite a late attempt at a comeback from SK Gaming.
Team Heretics 🆚 FUT Esports | Quarter-Final #2
One of the most anticipated match-ups of the EMEA Monthly Finals saw FUT Esports take on Team Heretics, with FUT coming out on top.
It was the Turkish organization who started on the front-foot, with wins in Brawl Ball (Set 1), and Knockout (Set 2), before Heretics pushed back with a win in Hot Zone (Set 3). However, FUT Esports quickly regained control in Heist (Set 4), to ultimately close out the series and advance to the Semi-Finals!
Team Hmble 🆚 BIG | Quarter-Final #3
The #BSC25 World Finals runners-up defeated new challengers, BIG (3-1), in the third match of the day to advance to the Semi-Finals.
After opening strong with wins in Knockout (Set 1), and Hot Zone (Set 2), Hmble closed out the series in Gem Grab (Set 4), with their experience proving to be the key!
Reply Totem 🆚 NAVI | Quarter-Final #4
Reply Totem closed out the Quarter-Finals with a win over NAVI, also marking the official return of Joker to the Italian organization. Totem opened strong with wins in Hot Zone (Set 1), and Heist (Set 2), before NAVI pushed back in Gem Grab (Set 3).
In the end, Totem closed out the series in Brawl Ball (Set 4), to advance to the Semi-Finals!
F/A CMM 🆚 FUT Esports | Semi-Final #1
In the first Semi-Final of the day, FUT Esports were in full control against F/A CMM, securing a 3-0 sweep to advance to the EMEA Grand Finals!
FUT set the pace from the opening set, winning Bounty (Set 1), before closing out the series in Gem Grab (Set 2), and Brawl Ball (Set 3), finishing the match with a 6-1 game-record.
Hmble 🆚 Reply Totem | Semi-Final #2
The second EMEA Semi-Final featured an all-Italian derby, as Hmble faced off against Reply Totem.
Despite Totem’s efforts, Hmble secured a 3-0 sweep, taking wins in Heist (Set 1), Knockout (Set 2), and Brawl Ball (Set 3) to advance to the Grand Finals!
FUT Esports 🆚 Hmble | Grand-Final
The EMEA Grand Finals saw FUT Esports face off against Hmble, with the series swinging decisively after the opening set. It was Hmble who struck first, taking Hot Zone (Set 1), but FUT quickly responded and never looked back.
The Turkish organization swept the remainder of the series with consecutive wins in Bounty (Set 2), Gem Grab (Set 3), and Brawl Ball (Set 4), closing out a 3-1 victory to secure the EMEA February Monthly Final title!
This is how the standings look in the EMEA region after the start of the #BSC26 season:
BRAWL CUP
The amazing start to the #BSC26 season doesn’t stop there, we’re excited to announce that Brawl Cup 2026 is heading to Berlin, Germany.
Taking place from May 15-17 at the Uber Eats Music Hall Arena, Brawl Cup 2026 is set to deliver a weekend filled with unforgettable moments!
