SK Gaming 🆚 F/A CMM | Quarter-Final #1

F/A CMM opened the EMEA Monthly Finals with a major upset, defeating SK Gaming 3-2 to become the first Semi-Finalists!

After taking an early 2-0 lead (in Gem Grab and Brawl Ball), CMM closed out the series in Heist (Set 5), despite a late attempt at a comeback from SK Gaming.

Team Heretics 🆚 FUT Esports | Quarter-Final #2

One of the most anticipated match-ups of the EMEA Monthly Finals saw FUT Esports take on Team Heretics, with FUT coming out on top.

It was the Turkish organization who started on the front-foot, with wins in Brawl Ball (Set 1), and Knockout (Set 2), before Heretics pushed back with a win in Hot Zone (Set 3). However, FUT Esports quickly regained control in Heist (Set 4), to ultimately close out the series and advance to the Semi-Finals!

Team Hmble 🆚 BIG | Quarter-Final #3

The #BSC25 World Finals runners-up defeated new challengers, BIG (3-1), in the third match of the day to advance to the Semi-Finals.

After opening strong with wins in Knockout (Set 1), and Hot Zone (Set 2), Hmble closed out the series in Gem Grab (Set 4), with their experience proving to be the key!

Reply Totem 🆚 NAVI | Quarter-Final #4

Reply Totem closed out the Quarter-Finals with a win over NAVI, also marking the official return of Joker to the Italian organization. Totem opened strong with wins in Hot Zone (Set 1), and Heist (Set 2), before NAVI pushed back in Gem Grab (Set 3).

In the end, Totem closed out the series in Brawl Ball (Set 4), to advance to the Semi-Finals!

F/A CMM 🆚 FUT Esports | Semi-Final #1

In the first Semi-Final of the day, FUT Esports were in full control against F/A CMM, securing a 3-0 sweep to advance to the EMEA Grand Finals!

FUT set the pace from the opening set, winning Bounty (Set 1), before closing out the series in Gem Grab (Set 2), and Brawl Ball (Set 3), finishing the match with a 6-1 game-record.

Hmble 🆚 Reply Totem | Semi-Final #2

The second EMEA Semi-Final featured an all-Italian derby, as Hmble faced off against Reply Totem.

Despite Totem’s efforts, Hmble secured a 3-0 sweep, taking wins in Heist (Set 1), Knockout (Set 2), and Brawl Ball (Set 3) to advance to the Grand Finals!

FUT Esports 🆚 Hmble | Grand-Final

The EMEA Grand Finals saw FUT Esports face off against Hmble, with the series swinging decisively after the opening set. It was Hmble who struck first, taking Hot Zone (Set 1), but FUT quickly responded and never looked back.

The Turkish organization swept the remainder of the series with consecutive wins in Bounty (Set 2), Gem Grab (Set 3), and Brawl Ball (Set 4), closing out a 3-1 victory to secure the EMEA February Monthly Final title!