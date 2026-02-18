Zeta Divsion 🆚 EffortResult | Quarter-Final #1

Zeta Division opened the East Asia Monthly Finals in convincing fashion, defeating EffortResult (3-0), to advance to the Semi-Finals. East Asia's top seed secured early wins in Gem Grab (Set 1), and Brawl Ball (Set 2), before closing out the series in Knockout (Set 3).

▶️ Rewatch the Full Series!

SKCalalas EA 🆚 Rival Esports | Quarter-Final #2

Labeled as underdogs by many, Rival Esports kicked off a day full of upsets by sweeping SKCalalas EA. After quickly finding their rhythm, Rival secured convincing wins in Brawl Ball (Set 1), and Knockout (Set 2), before closing out the series in Hot Zone (Set 3), through strong objective play!

▶️ Rewatch the Full Series!

Reject 🆚 WWL Esports | Quarter-Final #3

WWL Esports pulled off one of the most memorable wins of the day with a reverse-sweep against Reject. It was Reject who opened strong with wins in Knockout (Set 1), and Hot Zone (Set 2), putting themselves on the brink of a clean sweep.

WWL Esports responded in style, with the South Korean underdogs storming back, with back to back 2-0 wins in Heist (Set 3) & Gem Grab (Set 4), before closing out the series with another 2-0 in Brawl Ball (Set 5); completing the reverse sweep and becoming the first South Korean roster to reach the Semi-Finals of an East Asia Monthly Final!

▶️ Rewatch the Full Series!

Crazy Raccoon 🆚 ABC | Quarter-Final #4

ABC capped off the opening round with another shock, eliminating reigning World Champions Crazy Raccoon. While Crazy Raccoon started strong with a comfortable win in Hot Zone (Set 1), they quickly saw the situation flip.

ABC answered back with consecutive 2-0 wins in Heist (Set 2) & Gem Grab (Set 3), before closing out the match in Brawl Ball (Set 4), to seal the third upset of the day!

▶️ Rewatch the Full Series!

Zeta Divsion 🆚 Rival Esports | Semi-Final #1

Zeta Division put an end to the run of upset's by defeating Rival Esports, to become the first team into the East Asia Grand Finals. Zeta set the tone early with wins in Bounty (Set 1), and Gem Grab (Set 2), led by standout performances from Sitetampo.

In the end Zeta closed out the series in Brawl Ball (Set 3), finishing with an overall 6-1 game-record!

▶️ Rewatch the Full Series!

WWL Esports 🆚 ABC | Semi-Final #2

ABC brought WWL Esports’ dream run to an end in the second Semi-Final, stepping up when it mattered most. Led by two time World Champion Achapi, they secured a 3-1 series win with victories in Heist (Set 1), Gem Grab (Set 3), and Brawl Ball (Set 4).

The Preseason Invitational Champions advanced to the Grand Finals, where they would face off versus Zeta Division.

▶️ Rewatch the Full Series!

Zeta Division 🆚 ABC | Grand-Final

In Hot Zone (Set 1), Battoman played a key role, topping the kill count and recording 49% of the zone control, helping ZETA take an early lead.

From there, the Japanese outfit closed out the series with wins in Gem Grab (Set 3), and Bounty (Set 4), becoming the East Asia February Champions!