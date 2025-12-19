This year has taught us a lot, and we’re gearing up for a few major changes:

Improving Strategy:

We saw an impressive comp diversity at World Finals, and we want to continue identifying the most well-rounded players.

In 2026, a map pick system will be introduced, bans will be refined (adding global match bans and visible match bans), and new modes may be added in the future as we continue the exploration exercise.

Keep your eyes peeled for a pre-season invitational in January.

Shifting LAN Focus: With Brawl Cup and World Finals serving as our tentpole events of the year, we’re rebalancing the priorities of each LAN:

Brawl Cup features 12 teams, bringing global competition and team representation earlier in the season. Teams will also see an increased prize pool and BSC points on the line, rewarding early performance and increasing their chances of making it to the World Finals.

LCQ features 8 teams, making this more intense for those who qualify. Two teams advance to World Finals.

World Finals features 12 teams and remains the most prestigious event of the year. Our goal is to achieve higher-quality matches, a tighter match schedule, and to eliminate backstage matches.

Southeast Asia/South Asia: These two subregions will have an alternative path to qualify in 2026 - more to be shared in a separate announcement.

In summary, the slot allocation looks like this: